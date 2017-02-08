SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Nu-Med Plus, Inc. (OTCBB: NUMD), a medical device development company announced it has signed a stock agreement to fund the company through February, 2018. The terms of the funding were disclosed in the companies February 1, 2017, 8-K filing with the SEC.

Nitric Oxide (NO) is an essential biological gas which is currently being used for congenital pulmonary hypoplasia and neonatal hypoxia therapy. Contemporary research is being done for additional applications involving the therapeutic need for vasodilation and increased delivery of oxygen to diseased and injured tissues. The emphasis is to generate controlled-flow of INO for internal and external therapies with integrating accessories for availability in hospitals, emergency rooms and urgent care facilities, medical and chiropractic offices, convalescent and nursing homes, and for emergency response teams for treatment of various trauma injuries.

Jeff Robins, President and CEO of Nu-Med Plus, Inc. commented, "We are very excited about the remarkable recognition that our company is experiencing and believe that with this significant capital infusion it will allow the company to continue to move forward redefining the INO arena and pursue the path to filing for regulatory approval of our products including our proprietary conversion technology, along with adding significant value to the company and our shareholders."

About Nu-Med Plus, Inc.

Nu-Med Plus, Inc. designs, develops and markets innovative medical devices for use in patient treatment. Initial research and product development has been in the delivery of nitric oxide gas for therapeutic use. For more information please visit www.nu-medplus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to complete proposed private placement financing. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Contact:

Jeff Robins

President

801-746-3570