Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, pledged €12,000 to support an educational project for women in Central Java. This grant is in lieu of the company's traditional seasonal gifts to business partners. The funds are earmarked to support vocational training sponsored by Plan International Deutschland e.V.

Jobs are few for young people in this region. Many women never learn a trade. This project aims high in the hopes of affording disenfranchised youth the opportunity to acquire the skills needed to find a job commensurate with their qualifications and aspirations.

Vincotech's social commitment runs deep. The company has long partnered with Plan International, an NGO dedicated to ending child poverty, and will continue to track and report on this latest project's progress. More about this project at http://www.vincotech.com/en/company/social-responsibility/vincotech-donates-eur12000-to-a-project-for-women-in-central-java.html or at: https://www.plan.de/fuer-unternehmen/unsere-partner-best-practices/vincotech.html.

Vincotech is a trademark of Vincotech Holdings S.à.r.l.

ABOUT VINCOTECH

Vincotech an affiliated company within the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops and manufactures subsystems and electronic components and provides manufacturing services that help customers master complex challenges in electronics integration. Vincotech's extensive portfolio encompasses standard and tailored solutions, engineering services, and technical support for customers worldwide. These products and services contribute to sustainable, environmentally sound solutions that help modern society embrace mega-trends and explore new avenues.

With approximately 500 employees worldwide, backed by vast experience and a long history in electronics integration, Vincotech leverages these assets to help customers achieve maximum market success.

To learn more about Vincotech, please visit www.vincotech.com.

ABOUT PLAN

Plan International is an independent organization, with no religious, political or governmental affiliations. We stand up for children's rights worldwide and strive to be open, accountable and honest in what we do. We have been working for nearly 80 years to tackle poverty, violence and injustice. In more than 70 countries, girls and boys are encouraged to actively shape their future. Our main objective is to achieve sustainable change and to enhance the living conditions of the people in our partner countries. When disasters or conflict threatens their lives and well-being, we are quick to respond. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals encourage us to continue strengthening girls and women and promote gender equality. Our global movement Because I am a Girl is dedicated to ensuring justice and equality for all girls and young women.

For information about Plan International Deutschland e.V., please see: www.plan.de.

Vincotech

