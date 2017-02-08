The 614 Group has today announced its sixth Brand Safety Summit will take place in London on Thursday 16th March 2017, with the agenda featuring a mix of panels, case studies, and keynotes.

The event, sponsored by Index Exchange, PulsePoint, Tapad and DM Training brings together senior industry thought leaders to discuss and debate solutions to digital media's toughest challenges including viewability, brand safety, ad fraud, and transparency. The format of the sessions will be interactive to ensure a two-way dialogue often not seen at other events, and to encourage the development of real solutions for the ongoing challenges of brand safety.

The full-day programme will take place at ME London on Thursday, 16th March 2017, beginning with a networking breakfast at 8:00am. The event will feature a full day of content and will conclude with an exclusive networking cocktail hour. Tickets are available for purchase at www.trustyourmedia.co.uk.

Digital media leaders speaking at the prestigious event confirmed so far include:

Zach Chapman, VP International Sales and Global Digital, ESPN

Dominic Carter, Chief Commercial Officer, News UK

Paul De La Nougerede, Commercial Product Director, Telegraph Media Group

Eduardo Ustaran, Partner, Hogan Lovells International LLP

Rob Beeler, Chairman, AdMonsters

Mary Keane-Dawson, Managing Director, UK neo@Ogilvy

Duncan Tickell, MD Advertising and International, Immediate Media Company

Julia Smith, Independent Digital Consultant, The 614 Group

The Brand Safety Summit is an educational forum designed to bring together high-level industry thought leaders from all sides of the digital media landscape. They will discuss how to solve the industry's greatest challenges, which include making money with brand safe inventory, and tackling the growing issues around transparency. Highly topical will be this year's deep-dive into the world of fake news and how it can impact brand safety as well as a panel session looking at Methbot and non-human traffic. Delegates will also have the chance to learn from inspiring case studies.

"The timing for this year's Brand Safety Summit in London could not be more on target. Between historic elections and political moments like Brexit, the need for clarity around the expectations of advertising are paramount," said Rob Rasko, CEO, The 614 Group.

He continued: "We're thrilled to have senior leaders from the publishing community, including major media brands such as ESPN, NewsUK and The Telegraph, joining the discussion. The 2017 programme will go back to basics and focus on working together to define what exactly is brand safety. Brands like Proctor and Gamble who spent $7.2 billion on advertising last year, are becoming more vocal about their media buys. The company's Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard recently said: 'We realise there is no sustainable advantage in a complicated, nontransparent, inefficient and fraudulent media supply chain.' Other brands are sure to follow and there is no better time than now for all sides of our industry to come together to discuss, debate and learn."

The agenda will feature two keynote sessions. The first will be delivered by Eduardo Ustaran, Partner at Hogan Lovells International, and will focus on Brexit. The second will be delivered by Richard Foan, Chair of JICWEBS and Group Executive Director of Communication Innovation at ABC, who will provide attendees an update on JICWEBS and how it is reacting to the changing needs of the industry for brand safety.

