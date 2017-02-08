Digium Introduces First Affordable HD Touchscreen IP Phone for Business

Digium D80 IP Phone for Asterisk and Switchvox offers Advanced Features, Unparalleled Value

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Digium®, Inc., The Asterisk® Company, today introduced the industry's first affordable high definition touchscreen IP phone. The Digium D80 is poised to disrupt the status quo of high-cost, low-quality, touchscreen desk phones. With today's modern workforce demanding ease of use, intuitive interfaces, high levels of customization and simplified workflows, Digium recognizes the challenge of successfully meeting these needs while also creating a premium product that is affordable for any user. Designed to complement any environment, the D80 provides the advanced features required by even the most sophisticated, evolving businesses. Digium will be demonstrating the Digium D80 in Booth 421 at ITEXPO, Feb. 8-10, in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Unlike other touchscreen desk phones, the Digium D80 is completely touch-driven, utilizing a large, 7-inch color HD screen. It provides a fully-integrated experience, giving users an unparalleled level of functionality with simple, flexible and robust call handling. The D80 supports up to 100 Rapid Dial Keys / Busy Lamp Fields / Status Indicators and provides touchscreen access to advanced phone applications like visual voicemail, user presence, intelligent contacts and visual call parking.

"In the past, touchscreen phones were too expensive, putting them out of reach for most businesses. They simply replicated traditional multi-button phones and failed to introduce any new, innovative or intelligent features to take advantage of the touchscreen technology," said David Deaton, VP of Products, Digium. "The Digium D80 IP phone challenges that reality by making full use of the touchscreen interface. Rethinking the user interface by foregoing traditional physical buttons delivers a more intuitive experience and presents information in a more meaningful way. Most importantly, the D80 is priced within reach for every user, setting new expectations for today's modern business desk phone."

The flagship of Digium's IP phone family, the D80 offers simple setup and full integration with Asterisk, the world's most widely-adopted open source communication software, as well as Switchvox® and Switchvox Cloud, Digium's award-winning fully-featured Unified Communications (UC) solutions. The D80's impressive capabilities are rounded out with support for wideband (HD) audio, electronic hook switch (EHS) headsets, and gigabit ethernet, making it the perfect complement to Digium's premium color-screen IP phones.

The D80 is compatible with Switchvox version 6.3.5 and Asterisk with DPMA version 3.4, and will be available in March 2017, at a market-leading price of $329 USD, far less than most competitive touchscreen IP phones. For Switchvox Cloud, Digium's hosted UC solution, the D80 is available starting at $16* USD per month.

For more information about Digium phones, visit www.digium.com/phones. For more information about Switchvox, visit www.digium.com/switchvox. To find a reseller or distributor near you, or for all other inquiries, visit www.digium.com.

Digium®, Inc. provides Asterisk® software, telephony hardware, and on-premises and hosted Switchvox business phone systems that deliver enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) and UC as a Service (UCaaS) solutions at an affordable price. Digium is the creator, primary developer and sponsor of the Asterisk project; the world's most widely used open source communications software. Asterisk turns an ordinary computer into a feature-rich communications server. A community of more than 80,000 developers and users worldwide uses Asterisk to create VoIP communication solutions in more than 170 countries. Since 1999, Digium has empowered developers to create innovative communications solutions based on open standards and open source software, providing an alternative to proprietary phone systems. Digium Switchvox Cloud and other cloud-based products and services are offered through Digium Cloud Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Digium, Inc. Digium's business communications products are sold through a worldwide network of reseller partners. More information is available at www.digium.com and www.asterisk.org.

