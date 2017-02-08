TestPlant Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

LONDON and BOULDER, Colorado, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Software testing industry leader hires experienced global VP to support worldwide growth plans

TestPlant, a world leader in digital service assurance and software test automation, today announced it has appointed Dru Jacobs to the role of Chief Marketing Officer. Based in the company's US headquarters in Boulder Colorado, Jacobs joins TestPlant's executive board, and assumes responsibility for the company's worldwide marketing initiatives.

A veteran of the enterprise software industry, Jacobs has more than 20 years' experience building and implementing global marketing strategies for fast-growth technology companies. He previously held the role, VP worldwide product marketing, at CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) where he built and led an agile marketing team responsible for the go-to-market strategy at CA's Agile Management business unit.

Prior to its acquisition by CA, Jacobs was head of revenue marketing at Rally Software, where he helped drive revenue growth across sales channels and global markets. Delivering customer acquisition, expansion and retention marketing programs and supporting a worldwide sales team, he helped increase awareness of Rally's leadership in the Agile Lifecycle Management market.

"We are delighted to welcome Dru to the team at TestPlant as we continue to scale up our global expansion," said TestPlant CEO, George Mackintosh. "His significant experience in marketing enterprise solutions to the Global 1000 makes him a perfect fit to accelerate our growth. Furthermore, the technology agnostic eggPlant product suite is ideally suited to the fast-paced Agile and DevOps development environments needed to support the continuous delivery of customer value. Dru's pedigree in building go-to-market strategies for transformative enterprise solutions in this area is unsurpassed."

TestPlant's user surveys have shown that Agile and DevOps methodologies are now being used in the vast majority of enterprise software development teams, and the company's latest release of eggPlant Functional caters directly to the demands of these environments.

"I am thrilled to join the TestPlant team at such an exciting time in our market," said Jacobs. "Organizations of all sizes are being disrupted and must respond by delivering a superior customer experience. TestPlant's solutions help enterprises deliver high quality applications quickly and consistently, significantly accelerating the delivery of customer value. Furthermore, the eggPlant products directly support the agile DevOps approaches that world class product development organizations adopt to deliver innovative digital experiences to their customers. I look forward to working with the exceptional TestPlant team to continue scaling our revenue engine, and helping our customers realize the benefits of faster delivery and higher product quality."

About TestPlant

TestPlant is an international software business based in London. It has development centers in the USA and the UK with sales and support centers in the USA, the UK, Germany, China and Japan as well as an extensive network of business partners. TestPlant's products are used in over 40 countries by well over 350 enterprise customers in sectors which include Financial Services, Automotive, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Defense and Aerospace. The eggPlant range is a set of tools which supports the design, development, test and management of software applications for mainframe, desktop and mobile use in any technology platform environment. The tools are relevant in agile, mobile, web and DevOps deployments. eggPlant use improves and reports on the quality and responsiveness of software systems, reduces time to market and lowers costs by introducing process automation. The eggPlant tools have been granted patents in the USA and in Europe. TestPlant is a Red Herring Global Top 100 company, a Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 and EMEA 500 business, a member of the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 and is the recipient of three Queen's Awards for Enterprise. The Carlyle Group is a major investor in the company. www.testplant.com

