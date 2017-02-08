Duetto to Provide Revenue Strategy Solutions for easyHotel

Game-Changing Price Optimization and Revenue Intelligence Capabilities for 24 Hotels Encompassing Close to 2,500 Rooms in Markets across Europe

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Duetto, the market leader in hotel profit optimization technology, announced today that it will implement its cloud-based revenue strategy solutions, GameChanger and Scoreboard, for easyHotel plc (AIM:EZH), the owner, developer, operator and franchisor of "super budget" branded hotels in European gateway markets. The agreement comes as easyHotel expands its portfolio of company owned and franchised properties quickly across Europe.

"We are very happy to announce this partnership with easyHotel, one of Europe's fastest-growing and most disruptive lodging brands," said Duetto CEO Patrick Bosworth. "Duetto's GameChanger and Scoreboard revenue strategy solutions provide a platform for fully optimizing revenue, managing distribution complexity and scaling quickly. We are excited to bring the benefits of Open Pricing and revenue optimization to easyHotel, as we continue to grow aggressively throughout Europe and worldwide."

Duetto partners with many of the leading hotels and brands around the world. More than 1,500 hotels and casinos in more than 60 countries have partnered to use Duetto's Revenue Strategy and Revenue Intelligence platforms.

"easyHotel is a rapidly growing brand whose development goals depend upon the ability keep the cost of customer acquisition low, using technology automation to achieve the optimum working efficiency and productivity," said Muhammad Manan, Group Operations Director. "Duetto's predictive analytics platform brings us the benefits of Open Pricing and the ability to forecast demand, key elements in our disruptive business model. We are looking forward to working together to bring new levels of excellence and innovation in revenue strategy in the months ahead."

A bout Duetto

Duettodelivers the most powerful Revenue Strategy solutions to the world's leading hotels and casinos, allowing them to better manage pricing, revenue and business-mix decisions with superior, actionable data.

The unique combination of hospitality experience and technology leadership enables Duetto to provide new insights on pricing and demand as a true cloud-based software-as-a-service. With Revenue Strategy and Revenue Intelligence solutions that address the challenges of today's hospitality industry, Duetto helps hotels and casinos optimize profits and guest loyalty.

Thanks to rapid marketplace adoption, Duetto is expanding in key markets throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. More than 1,500 hotel and casino properties in more than 60 countries have partnered to use Duetto's Revenue Strategy and Revenue Intelligence platforms.

Notes to Editors:

About easyHotel

easyHotel is the owner, developer, operator and franchisor of branded hotels. Its strategy is to target the "super budget" segment of the hotel industry by marketing "clean, comfortable and safe" hotel rooms to its customers.

Operating hotels

easyHotel's three owned hotels currently comprise 390 rooms, and it has a further 19 franchised hotels with 1,643 rooms.

Owned hotels:

Old Street (London), Glasgow, Croydon.

Franchise locations:

Belgium (Brussels), Bulgaria (Sofia), Germany (Berlin, Frankfurt), Hungary (Budapest), The Netherlands (Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague), Switzerland (Basel, Zurich), UAE (Dubai), United Kingdom (Edinburgh, London Heathrow, Central London, Luton).

Hotel development pipeline

The Company's current committed development pipeline of owned and franchised hotels:

Owned hotels:

United Kingdom (Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, Ipswich), Spain (Barcelona)

Subject to planning consent: United Kingdom (Sheffield, Leeds)

Franchise hotels:

UAE (Dubai), Germany (Bernkastel-Kues), Portugal (Lisbon), Turkey (Istanbul), The Netherlands (Amsterdam-Zaandam), United Kingdom (Belfast, Reading)

Website: www.easyHotel.com

Contact: Michael Frenkel, MFC PR

For Duetto

(201) 317-7035

michael@mfcpr.com