The operating profit impact of the sale of Affecto's Estonian Subsidiary is EUR 0.3 million



Further to the announcement of 8 December 2016, Affecto specifies that the financial effect of the sale of the Company's Estonian subsidiary on Affecto Group's operating profit in 2016 is EUR 0.3 million. The Company's Outlook for 2016 remains unchanged.



Previously on 8 December 2016, the Company estimated that the transaction's overall impact on Affecto Group's operating profit in 2016 is approximately EUR 1.1 million.



