Tutus Data AB: Tutus' secure smartphone Färist Mobile and Färist VPN approved by Portuguese National Security Cabinet





The President of the Portuguese National Security Authority (Gabinete Nacional de Seguranca) has approved Tutus' smartphone Färist Mobile and Färist VPN for the protection of information at the National RESTRICTED, NATO RESTRICTED and UE RESTRICTED security levels for the protection of classified information in Portugal.

The Färist Mobile is a secure smartphone based on the Android operating system, with integrated strong encryption to protect against tapping and intrusion. This phone has various innovative security features designed to enable organisations and companies to use all of the possibilities and functions of a smartphone, with high security and without the risk of information leakage.

The approval of the Färist Mobile creates new business opportunities for Tutus, both nationally and internationally. The product is ideal for organizations and companies that require a high level of secure communication with officially evaluated and approved solutions.

The Färist Mobile is the first open and transparent smartphone based on Android approved for use at the National, NATO and UE RESTRICTED levels in Portugal.

Following an extensive evaluation with the support of the University of Oporto, Computer Science Department, GNS decided to approve both the Färist Mobile and the Färist VPN for the protection of national information at the RESTRICTED security level.

Tommy Hallberg, VP Sales and Marketing at Tutus Data, adds: "We are extremely proud that the Färist Mobile has been approved to handle classified information, enabling us to reinforce our existing range of evaluated and approved network security solutions. The approval represents an important confirmation for us and our customers that the Färist Mobile satisfies the stringent security requirements applicable at this level. The Färist Mobile is unique in that it offers all the advantages of a smartphone - in a secure form."

Joao Maia, GNS Information Assurance Chief: The Tutus mobile system is a secure mobile phone that works inside a VPN with strong end-to-end-encryption and a secure operating system. It can be used as a normal mobile phone or in a secure mode where the users need only be connected to the Internet using WiFi or their mobile data.

Currently, this is the only mobile phone in the world protected against GSM attack. All other models appear to be vulnerable to eavesdropping.

Gabinete Nacional de Seguranca

The Portuguese National Security Cabinet is part of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers in Portugal and its National Security Authority is exclusively responsible for the approval and accreditation of cryptology products used to protect national classified information.

GNS performs it core duties, as prescribed by law, carrying out tasks of a technical and administrative nature, such as: implementation and oversight of technical standards, evaluation, inspection and staff training, which is carried out horizontally across both the public and private sectors, creating the necessary conditions to strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of the security systems for the protection of classified Information in Portugal.

Tutus Data AB

Founded in 1992, Tutus delivers high-quality encrypted network solutions for use in military, government and corporate IT applications that require the highest levels of secure communication. Tutus is the main supplier of government-approved and certified IT security products in Sweden, and is making steady progress towards its goal of becoming the leading provider of approved IT security products within the EU.

Contacts:

Tommy Hallberg, VP Sales and Marketing, Tutus Data AB, +46 76 772 01 64

GNS. Garantia da Informacão, +351 210403626



tutus_800w (http://hugin.info/173263/R/2076165/781118.jpg)

Färist VPN (http://hugin.info/173263/R/2076165/781116.jpg)

Färist Mobile on Sony Xperia (http://hugin.info/173263/R/2076165/781117.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Tutus Data AB via Globenewswire

