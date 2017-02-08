Collector has Established an MTN-program of 5 000 MSEK - Publishes Prospectus

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Collector AB (publ.) (NASDAQ Stockholm: COLL). Collector has established an MTN-program of 5 000 MSEK and publishes prospectus.

Collector Bank AB (publ), a wholly owned subsidiary of Collector AB (publ) ("Collector") has established an MTN programme with a framework amount of 5 000 MSEK for issuance purposes in the Nordic capital market. The prospectus for the MTN programme has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is now available on Collector's website www.collector.se.

The MTN programme will provide a complement to Collector's existing funding structure and is Collector's next step towards the ambition to broaden the access to capital through the active use of the capital markets.

Nordea Markets is acting Lead bank for the MTN programme. Nordea Markets and DNB Markets have been appointed dealers in the MTN programme. Advokatfirman Vinge KB is legal advisor to Collector.

For further information, please contact:

Lena Apler,

Founder & Chairman of the Board

Phone +46 70-525-65-80

E-mail: lena.apler@collectorbank.se

Pia-Lena Olofsson,

CFO, Collector

Phone +46 70-858-04-53

Email: pia-lena.olofsson@collectorbank.se

Åsa Hillsten,

CCO & IR

Phone +46 70-081-81-17

E-mail: asa.hillsten@collectorbank.se

This information is information that Collector Bank AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2.00 p.m CET on 8 February 2017. Ticker symbol COLL

