Guian New Area Embraces Green Technology with Billions Worth Electric Vehicle Projects

GUIYANG, China, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Guian New Area, in China's southwest Guizhou province, is fully embracing green technology with rapid growing sector in New Energy Vehicle (NEV) industry as it aspires to become the country's first national-level exemplary ecological development zone. Multiple NEV projects launched in Guian New Area, such as FDG Electric Automobile Industrial Park and Hyundai Motor Big Data Center.

FDG Electric Automobile Industrial Park

FDG Electric Vehicles, which is specialized in the R&D, production and distribution of NEVs, agreed to invest 5 billion yuan in the first phase of an NEV project that has annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles. FDG brings core battery technologies and 210 patents into the mass production, which is expected to start by the end of 2018. Upon project completion, annual vehicle production value is expected to exceed 4.36 billion USD, and complementary businesses in the value chain will be lured to the zone, potentially forming an ecosystem worth hundreds of billions of USD.

Hyundai Motor Big Data Center

Hyundai Motor Co., Korea's biggest car maker, signed memorandum of understanding with Guizhou's provincial government of its first offshore big data center in china in a move to accelerate its development of connected car technology. The new big data center in China will analyze connected car data in collaboration with Hyundai Motor's domestic big data center in Uiwang, Korea to provide tailored service to Chinese users.

Realizing that a good ecological environment would make Guian New Area a more appealing investment destination, Guian government is committed to promoting "green" industrial parks, which are designed to be more energy-conserving, and less pollutive.

THE Studio

THE Studio, an innovative ecological park, was built in Guian New Area with technological support from Britain's Building Research Establishment.

The exemplary building, with an area of 7,534 square feet, adopted envelope optimization with double facades, combing functionality with aesthetics. The facades improve ventilation, and can help shield the building from sunlight in summer, and from wind in winter.

The building also adopted the Wind Tunnel System (WTS) and Biomass Boiler Heating System (BBHS) to adjust room temperature. WTS channels in fresh air, improving interior temperature. The building also initiates the Biomass Boiler Heating System, making the heating process carbon-free.

Sponge City

The Guian New Area aims to set a leading example for China's "sponge cities", having adopted advanced drainage and sewage systems, which are designed for natural collection, penetration, and purification of rainwater, and by using source separation technologies, the system can recycle sewage water with no leakage.

In addition, industrial parks are designed to preserve indigenous culture and characteristics, having selected local plantation, and achieved maximum energy conservation by adopting low-carbon technologies and strategies.

