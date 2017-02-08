Processed Food and Beverage Industry Focuses on Evolving Landscape to Augment Global Growth

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: 11:00 a.m. EST, Tuesday, February 22, 2017 LOCATION: Online, with free registration at http://frost.ly/1bv EXPERT PANELIST: Frost & Sullivan Agriculture & Nutrition Global Director

Christopher Shanahan

In the global processed food and beverage market, key trends are expected to have a direct impact on industry development and performance. Those trends include the emergence of new business models that will transform food retail, the impact of changing socioeconomics, connected eating in the cognitive era, and the continued rise of freedom foods. Join Frost & Sullivan in this upcoming GIL Webcast as we highlight the notion that companies armed with a truly global market and product strategy, a focus on health and wellness, and demonstration of an environmentally and socially responsible strategy for sustainability will come out on top as the global leaders of the processed food and beverage industry.

To identify which processed food and beverage products will witness the greatest growth opportunities

To comprehend how macroeconomic, social, technological and political factors determine the demand for processed food and beverage products among final consumers

To learn what key challenges will impact the processed food and beverage market's ability to feed the world

To discover the primary consumer factors that will contribute to the overall growth and growth mix in the processed food and beverage market

"Regarding last year's black swans of Brexit and the new US administration, the good news is that the food and beverage market tends to be safe havens in bad economic times for investors and consumers as a whole," said Frost & Sullivan Agriculture & Nutrition Global Director Christopher Shanahan. "However, certain categories like dietary supplements may take a disproportionate hit compared to other categories because of perception of the products as 'less-essential.' In addition, the decades-old move for trans-border regulatory harmonization will be stymied and perhaps even regress."

