Dr. Reddy's Expands Commercial Operations in Europe

BASEL, Switzerland, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd announced today the expansion of its commercial operations in Europe with the introduction of its portfolio of generics in France. The firstproducts will be made available in the hospital market in March 2017 in the area of oncology and anti-infectives, including antimycotics.

The company recently launched select products of its hospital portfolio in Italy and Spain, and is looking to further strengthen its presence in the two countries with the launch of anti-HIV products this year.

Abhijit Mukherjee, Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said, "It is our constant endeavor to enhance the reach of our affordable and difficult-to-produce drugs. Our business expansion in Europe is a testimony to Dr. Reddy's commitment to ensure access to affordable medicine for patients across the globe."

With a diversified portfolio of injectables and complex generics, Dr. Reddy's currently has two R&D centres, one manufacturing, and a packaging and storage facility in Europe.

About Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products - Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: http://www.drreddys.com

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management's current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates , interest rates , persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization , including related integration issues.

The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.

CONTACT

Investor relations

Saunak SAVLA

saunaks@drreddys.com

(Ph: +91-40-49002135)

Media relations

Calvin Printer

calvinprinter@drreddys.com

(Ph: +91-40-49002121)

