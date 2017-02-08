TRESemmé Signs Celebrity Hairstylist Justine Marjan To Serve As Global Hairstylist

Hair Expert and Social Media Maven to Join the TRESemmé All-Female Team of Lead Hair Stylists at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --TRESemmé is taking a stance within the male-dominated haircare industry by enlisting an all-female team of stylists, led by celebrity hairstylist and Instagram sensation Justine Marjan. Justine quickly became the go-to hair guru for women around the world with her buzz-worthy braids and trendy hairstyles. Known for her work styling some of the most famous locks in Hollywood, Justine is all-too-familiar working with some of the most empowered women in the world. In her role as global ambassador, Justine will be charged with bringing the brand ambition to life and arming women around the world with tips and tools to put their best look forward.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with TRESemmé, a brand created by a woman to give women around the world the confidence to put their best look forward," said Justine Marjan, TRESemmé Global Hairstylist. "Now, more than ever, women need to rally together and I can't wait to see what magic I can create with the TRESemmé team."

TRESemmé will make its relationship with Justine official at New York Fashion Week, marking its 18th season as the official hair care sponsor. Justine will be joined by some of the industry's most socially-savvy influencers, including Paulo Alberdi, Marianna Hewitt, Casey Holmes, Amy Lee, Natalia Cabezas and Suzanne Bonaldi to give women around the world exclusive access to top designer shows and tips on how to re-create the hair looks at home.

"Every day, TRESemmé looks for ways to inspire women around the world. Our inspiration comes from our founder, Edna Emme - who nearly 70 years ago was a leading stylist and groundbreaking businesswoman. Just like Edna, Justine is one of the most influential stylists in the hair care industry, and commemorates the legacy as a bold female hairstylist paving a new way forward," said Heather Mitchell, Global Head of PR and Digital Engagement for Unilever Hair. "Justine joins us as our Global Hairstylist and will kick off New York Fashion Week beside a roster of top female influencers from around the world. Together, these women will give others exclusive backstage access and a front row seat to some of fashion's biggest shows."

TRESemmé will round out its team of NYFW hairstylists with renowned fashion week veterans Odile Gilbert and Holli Smith. The stylists will create show-stopping hairstyles with some of the top designers, including: Altuzarra, Creatures of Comfort, Carolina Herrera, Naeem Khan, MONSE, Jenny Packham, Alice & Olivia, Jonathan Simkhai, Thakoon, and Charles Youssef. Join the conversation and follow the TRESemmé influencers with TRESnyfw and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for live updates throughout the season.

Please contact Allison Goldberg, Edelman, at +1 (917) 639-4923 for further information, images or interviews.

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Food, Home Care, Personal Care and Refreshment products with sales in more than 190 countries and reaching 2 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Clear Scalp & Hair Therapy, Country Crock, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Promise, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States - generating more than $9 billion in sales in 2016.

The Unilever Sustainable Living Plan commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

Unilever ranked number one in its sector on the 2016 Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

To connect with Unilever U.S. via Facebook visit: www.facebook.com/unileverusa

To connect with Unilever U.S. via Twitter follow: @unileverusa

Contact:

Allison Goldberg/Edelman

+1 (917) 639-4923 / +1 (847) 971-4920 (m)

Allison.Goldberg@Edelman.com