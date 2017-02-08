AB "Vilniaus degtine" was informed, that main shareholder of the company during mandatory acquisition of AB "Vilniaus degtine" shares from 11th of January, 2017 till 7th of February, 2017 has acquired 142 048 shares of the Company, which constitute 26,9% of all shares, for which mandatory acquisition of shares was announced. Currently Marie Brizard Wines & Spirits directly and indirectly controls 98,41% of Company shares.



