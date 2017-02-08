Episurf Medical AB will, for the first time, exhibit at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2017 Annual Meeting, held from the 14th to the 18th of March in San Diego, California. The AAOS meeting is the largest global gathering of companies working within the product and services segments of the orthopaedic market and annually attracts in excess of 14,000 healthcare professionals, including a significant number of orthopaedic surgeons.



At the meeting, Episurf Medical will be represented by a number of employees from various fields within the business as well as by the executive Chairman Dennis Stripe and acting CEO Pål Ryfors. Episurf Medical is to be found at booth #2061.



About Episurf Medical Episurf Medical is endeavoring to bring people with painful joint injuries a more active, healthier life through the availability of minimally invasive and personalized treatment alternatives. Episurf Medical's Episealer® personalized implants and Epiguide® surgical drill guides are developed for treating localized cartilage injury in joints. Episurf Medical's µiFidelity® system enables implants to be cost-efficiently tailored to each individual's unique injury for the optimal fit and minimal intervention. Episurf Medical's head office is in Stockholm, Sweden. Its share (EPIS B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, go to the company's website: www.episurf.com.



