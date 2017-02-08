Chemicals Companies Seek Alternative Methods for Industrial Wastewater treatment in South Africa

Water scarcity increases need for water treatment chemicals, finds Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Science team

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- South Africa's growing concerns about water scarcity and infrastructure inadequacy are said to escalate the need for effective water treatment chemicals. A rise in environmental awareness is also accelerating the move away from conventional methods of water and wastewater treatment towards mechanical separation and biological methods.

"A decline in water levels and water quality, as a result of a threatening water crisis across South Africa, is prompting treatment chemical companies to invest in alternative water treatment methods," says Frost & Sullivan Visionary Science Practices Research Analyst, Justin Malherbe. "As a result, the opportunities for suppliers within the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is expected to increase."

New analysis from Frost & Sullivan, Industrial water and wastewater treatment chemicals market analysis in South Africa, forecast to 2020, finds that the market valued at $159.3 million experienced a significant decline between 2013 and 2014 due to political and economic instability. However, is expected to recover and reach $199 million by 2020. The largest chemical segment in 2015 was coagulants and flocculants, with revenues of $59.8 million. This segment is expected to be the slowest developing segment; however, will retain the largest market share in the forecast period. The 'other' chemicals segment is expected to be the fastest growing chemicals segment.

Click here for complimentary access to more information on this analysis and to register for a Growth Strategy Dialogue, a free interactive briefing with Frost & Sullivan's thought leaders.

Despite the economic recovery and consequent rise in demand, the wastewater treatment chemicals industry in South Africa is threatened by low-cost imports from Asia and the Middle East. Furthermore, a lack of sufficient skills and expertise in treatment chemical manufacture and implementation is expected to partially mitigate market growth over the next two years.

"Market participants are, however, optimistic about their prospects. The government has been encouraging industrial wastewater treatment and reuse by imposing penalties on non-compliance and rolling out incentive-based Green Drop and Blue Drop regulations," noted Malherbe. "Additionally, updates to regulations and policies are impelling Eskom as well as other companies to achieve the zero liquid effluent discharge targets, boosting the demand for water treatment chemicals among industry end users."

Other topics covered under the Future of Chemicals & Materials in Infrastructure & Mobility Growth Partnership Subscription include architectural coatings, adhesives, permeable concrete, cement additives, superhydrophobic coatings, construction chemicals and biocement. All studies in the subscription provide detail market opportunities and industry trends evaluated following extensive interviews with market participants.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Industrial water and wastewater treatment chemicals market analysis in South Africa, forecast to 2020

MC60-39

Contact:

Samantha James

Corporate Communications - Africa

P: +27 21 680 3574

F: +27 21 680 3296

E: samantha.james@frost.com

http://www.frost.com