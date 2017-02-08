Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Copper Pipes and Tubes Market in Europe, Middle East, and Africa 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The copper pipes and tubes market in Europe And Middle East region to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% during the period 2017-2021.
Copper is considered as a base metal like zinc, nickel, and aluminum, and is heavily used in industries like the power industry. The major contributing countries in the production of copper includes Chile, China, and Peru. Chile alone accounted for a share of more than 33% in the global production of copper in 2015 and is also by far the country with the largest copper reserves.
One trend in market is technological enhancement. A small diameter coil technology has been developed by the International Copper Association for modern air conditioning and refrigeration systems. Small diameter copper coils have better rates of heat transfer than conventional sizes in HVAC systems. By using MicroGroove small diameter copper tube with proven cost-effective copper fabrication processes and familiar assembly techniques, suppliers and manufacturers are producing economical and efficient commercial and residential air conditioning and refrigeration products.
Key vendors
- MetTube
- Luvata
- KME
- Mueller Industries
- Qaem Copper
Other prominent vendors
- Metal Gems (Mehta Group)
- Maksal
- Elektrosan
- Furukawa Metal
- Sumitomo
- Qingdao Hongtai Metal
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by finish type
Part 07: Market segmentation by outer diameter
Part 08: Market segmentation by application
Part 09: Market segmentation by geography
Part 10: Market drivers
Part 11: Impact of drivers
Part 12: Market challenges
Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 14: Market trends
Part 15: Vendor landscape
Part 16: Appendix
