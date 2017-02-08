Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Copper Pipes and Tubes Market in Europe, Middle East, and Africa 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The copper pipes and tubes market in Europe And Middle East region to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% during the period 2017-2021.

Copper is considered as a base metal like zinc, nickel, and aluminum, and is heavily used in industries like the power industry. The major contributing countries in the production of copper includes Chile, China, and Peru. Chile alone accounted for a share of more than 33% in the global production of copper in 2015 and is also by far the country with the largest copper reserves.

One trend in market is technological enhancement. A small diameter coil technology has been developed by the International Copper Association for modern air conditioning and refrigeration systems. Small diameter copper coils have better rates of heat transfer than conventional sizes in HVAC systems. By using MicroGroove small diameter copper tube with proven cost-effective copper fabrication processes and familiar assembly techniques, suppliers and manufacturers are producing economical and efficient commercial and residential air conditioning and refrigeration products.

Key vendors

MetTube

Luvata

KME

Mueller Industries

Qaem Copper



Other prominent vendors

Metal Gems (Mehta Group)

Maksal

Elektrosan

Furukawa Metal

Sumitomo

Qingdao Hongtai Metal



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by finish type

Part 07: Market segmentation by outer diameter

Part 08: Market segmentation by application

Part 09: Market segmentation by geography

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Appendix

