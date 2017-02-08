HELSINKI, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nokian Tyres plc - Managers' Transactions - February 8, 2017, 3:30 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pantioukhov,Andrei (Natural Person)

Position: ChiefExecutive Officer

InitialNotification

Reference number: 743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40_20170208094017_2

Issuer

Name: Nokian Tyres plc

LEI: 743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40





Transaction details

Transaction date: 2017-02-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Nature oftransaction: Disposal

Instrument: Financial instrumentlinked to a share or a debt instrument

Further details: Nokian Tyres stock option 2013A

ISIN: FI4000104955

Volume: 15,000



Unit price: 9.45000 Euro

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 15,000



Volume weighted average price: 9.45000 Euro







Nokian Tyres plc

Antti-Jussi Tähtinen

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Further information:

Anne Leskelä,

Vice President, CFO,

Tel. +358-10-401-7481

