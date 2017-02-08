sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Nokian Tyres plc: Managers' Transactions

HELSINKI, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nokian Tyres plc - Managers' Transactions - February 8, 2017, 3:30 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name:

Pantioukhov,Andrei (Natural Person)

Position:

ChiefExecutive Officer

InitialNotification


Reference number:

743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40_20170208094017_2

Issuer


Name:

Nokian Tyres plc

LEI:

743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40



Transaction details


Transaction date:

2017-02-07

Venue:

NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Nature oftransaction:

Disposal

Instrument:

Financial instrumentlinked to a share or a debt instrument

Further details:

Nokian Tyres stock option 2013A

ISIN:

FI4000104955

Volume:

15,000



Unit price:

9.45000 Euro

Aggregated transactions


Volume:

15,000



Volume weighted average price:

9.45000 Euro



Nokian Tyres plc

Antti-Jussi Tähtinen
Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Further information:
Anne Leskelä,
Vice President, CFO,
Tel. +358-10-401-7481

