HELSINKI, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Nokian Tyres plc - Managers' Transactions - February 8, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:
Pantioukhov,Andrei (Natural Person)
Position:
ChiefExecutive Officer
InitialNotification
Reference number:
743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40_20170208094017_2
Issuer
Name:
Nokian Tyres plc
LEI:
743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40
Transaction details
Transaction date:
2017-02-07
Venue:
NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature oftransaction:
Disposal
Instrument:
Financial instrumentlinked to a share or a debt instrument
Further details:
Nokian Tyres stock option 2013A
ISIN:
FI4000104955
Volume:
15,000
Unit price:
9.45000 Euro
Aggregated transactions
Volume:
15,000
Volume weighted average price:
9.45000 Euro
Nokian Tyres plc
Antti-Jussi Tähtinen
Vice President, Marketing and Communications
Further information:
Anne Leskelä,
Vice President, CFO,
Tel. +358-10-401-7481
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, media and www.nokiantyres.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nokian-tyres/r/nokian-tyres-plc--managers--transactions,c2183351