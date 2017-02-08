Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2017) - VitalHub Inc (TSXV: VHI) ("VitalHub") announces VitalHub Chart (VH Chart) selected to be showcased in the Microsoft Innovation Theater at HIMSS 2017. HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) Annual Conference & Exhibition brings together over 40,000 health IT professionals, clinicians and executives from around the world.

VitalHub's presentation in the Microsoft Innovation Theater at HIMSS will include a live demonstration of VH Chart, a discussion of the results of a mobile device study at BC Cancer Agency, and a joint presentation with Trinity Village Care Centre on optimizing care with touchscreen technology.

While there was initially optimism about the use of touchscreen devices in healthcare, the reality is that legacy applications were difficult to use on a touchscreen device, and useful apps were limited. Windows 10 touchscreen devices like the Microsoft Surface, combined with VH Chart, provide usability, flexibility, and real-time secure aggregated patient data, delivering on the vision of mobile devices being effectively used in healthcare.

"We are excited to see healthcare organizations moving to Windows 10 environments and simultaneously introducing the use of tablets and mobile devices as part of this migration," said Dan Matlow, President & CEO, VitalHub. "VitalHub Chart has been optimized for Microsoft-based mobile devices, providing real anytime, anywhere, secure access to patient data, and is a great way for healthcare organizations to capture the benefits of touchscreen mobile solutions without losing functionality they have with desktop computers. We value the opportunity to showcase this solution at HIMSS."

In addition, many hospitals throughout North America have made investments into secure messaging platforms for their clinical staff. VH Chart includes Skype for Business integration, thus leveraging existing technology. The ability to quickly access an aggregated view of patient health data, and then contact an available peer in one step via the VitalHub solution, gives valuable and immediate context to all collaborating clinical staff. The quick consult, with immediate context, anywhere and at any time is of tremendous benefit to healthcare teams.

Dr. Simon Kos, chief medical officer, Microsoft said, "VitalHub Chart will enable healthcare workers to effectively use mobile devices in a hospital or other care setting. We are very excited to showcase the VitalHub solution and believe it will help improve clinical workflow and productivity by bringing information closer to the point of care."

About VitalHub

VitalHub delivers an innovate platform for mHealth. A modularized and standardized solution for creating mobile health applications, the VitalHub platform provides the control, security, privacy and consistency essential in healthcare. VitalHub includes apps for clinical care, communications, and medical research, and the platform to expand this to other areas.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, ON, and publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange: VHI.

Visit www.vitalhub.com

Disclaimer

The statements made in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the company's expectations and projections. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed this press release and neither approved nor disapproved the information contained in this press release.

Contact

Dan Matlow

President & Chief Executive Officer

VitalHub

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com