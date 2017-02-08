LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- DreamHost®, a leader in web hosting and cloud services for WordPress users worldwide, today announced the public launch of its new website builder, Remixer. The click-to-edit platform is free to use with any DreamHost hosting plan, which starts at just $7.95/mo (and, for a limited time, Remixer is included with all domain registration purchases).

With nearly 20 years of expertise in the web hosting business, DreamHost has long provided over 400,000 customers of all technical backgrounds -- from novice users to small business owners and seasoned web developers -- with easy domain registration, powerful web hosting, and a robust suite of cloud services. After hearing from customers that existing solutions to building a website still were not as immediate and straightforward as they ought to be, DreamHost began work on Remixer -- a custom-website builder created entirely in-house by DreamHost's software developers.

Remixer offers users more than a dozen professional themes and 70+ optimized content layouts to match their website's goals. Photos and videos can easily be imported for quick customization, and Remixer supports embeddable media platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, and SoundCloud. Customer contact forms and maps are added with a few clicks, and hundreds of thousands of free graphics and images are available for use. For any purpose, Remixer's new level of website-building simplicity helps businesses master their domain.

"Our web hosting customers kept saying it: creating an engaging, customizable website is still too much of a challenge to get up and running -- existing platforms are still too complex," said Ralph Castro, Remixer Product Manager. "It became clear that there was a need for a website builder that was not only fast and a piece of cake to use, but that also gave users control over the information they share and how they share it. We're eager to help anyone get their businesses and ideas online, and we're confident Remixer will do just that. We are really looking forward to seeing what people create with Remixer, and we're excited to support it with continued feature improvements and upgrades already planned well into the future!"

Remixer demonstrates the power of Kubernetes running on top of DreamHost's OpenStack cloud product. The application is made of microservices deployed to containers that are orchestrated by a Kubernetes cluster on DreamCompute.

Beta testers are already expressing Remixer's usefulness in helping them create websites much more easily. "What appealed to me about Remixer was the ability to choose an attractive theme, and easily add photos and content," said Amy LaLicata, Founder of RainbowLight Creations, a multi-media production company. "My website was instantly on the internet without any complications or having to hire an IT person. Thank you, DreamHost, for thinking of creating Remixer for small business owners like me. I now have a professional, clean, updated and mobile friendly website!"

For more details on how to take advantage of Remixer, visit remixer.dreamhost.com.

Since 1997 DreamHost has helped individuals, small businesses, and developers the world over share and own their digital content on the web. From domain registrations to web hosting and even powerful cloud storage and computing services, more than 400,000 customers trust DreamHost to be their online home. Focused on WordPress and packed with unbelievable value, DreamHost is the best place to launch a blog, website, or web application into the stratosphere. Learn more at www.DreamHost.com.

