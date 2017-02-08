BOCA RATON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced today that it is hosting a webinar with NAFA titled, "ELD: Just the Facts." The Feb. 15 event features speakers John Seidl, Transportation Consultant at Integrated Risk Solutions and Pete Allen, Executive Vice President at MiX Telematics. NAFA is the world's premier not-for-profit association for fleet management professionals.

The upcoming ELD mandate is the biggest technological change fleet managers have faced in nearly 30 years. There is a lot of technical information out there (e.g., the FMCSA's 516-page Final Rule doc), but a shortage of straight-facts summaries.

Webinar attendees will learn:

Who is subject to the ELD mandate, including details on exceptions and the grandfather clause.

How ELDs differ from predecessors AOBRDs and EOBRs.

Potential pitfalls -- key facts fleet managers need to know.

The event is free for NAFA members.

Who: John Seidl, Transportation Consultant at Integrated Risk Solutions and Pete Allen, Executive Vice President at MiX Telematics.

What: Free webinar for NAFA members: "ELD: Just the Facts"

When: Feb. 15, 2017 at noon ET/9am PT

Where: Register online at http://www.nafa.org/professional-development/webinar-details/151/.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to customers managing over 600,000 assets in more than 120 countries. In the U.S., MiX Telematics is known for providing the best customer support, including service for life on all solutions and dedicated account managers who proactively monitor customers' systems for optimal use. The company's products and services provide fleets of all sizes with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

