MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- vArmour, the leading data center and cloud security company, today announced vArmour Secure Cloud Platform, a bundled solution with the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform, to deliver built-in security through a hyperconverged infrastructure solution. vArmour Secure Cloud Platform, available from the global vArmour and Nutanix channel network, will meet the compliance and regulatory demands of even the most sensitive environments with unprecedented ease of use and simplified deployment of security to joint vArmour and Nutanix customers. The bundled solution will drastically reduce spending and enable critical infrastructure customers to meet or exceed regulatory compliance even in classified environments.

vArmour Secure Cloud Platform delivers a simple, pay as you grow and secure alternative to the public cloud.

Secure hosting of workloads and applications in a scale-out hardware and software architecture

Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) compliant system for high security and regulated environments

Application-layer visibility and stateful policy controls powered by Deep Packet Inspection (DPI)

Segmentation and micro-segmentation of every virtual workload

Integrated security analytics for traffic audit, asset discovery, forensics, reporting and producing evidential matter

Hardened converged hardware platform and hypervisor environment consisting of integrated security, compute, virtualization and storage





"Through this bundled solution, vArmour Secure Cloud Platform customers receive an integrated stack of storage, compute, virtualization and security functionality so that security for sensitive workloads is completely orchestrated within an integrated solution," said Keith Stewart, vice president of business development, vArmour. "By adopting vArmour Secure Cloud Platform, critical infrastructure customers can gain stateful application-layer visibility and controls in a 100-percent software-based solution." Built-in security continues to be a growing imperative for critical infrastructure customers as their environments are highly regulated, sensitive and classified. A recently proposed executive order on cybersecurity noted that these environments are vulnerable to attacks and vital to the country to protect against debilitating attacks and destruction. vArmour is committed to securing enterprise and critical infrastructure customers to conduct business with no disruptions or deadly attacks.

"Organizations now have another solution to orchestrate security alongside a secure storage, virtualization and compute platform," said Venugopal Pai, vice president of business development at Nutanix. "Having additional visibility and control within the hyperconverged stack enables our joint customers to use vArmour Secure Cloud Platform for the broadest range of use cases, delivering exceptional value."

The vArmour Secure Cloud Platform bundled offering is available globally with full support from the vArmour and Nutanix channel network. "We continue to work with end-user organizations that are operating in regulated environments but currently lack the proper security technology to combat today's targeted attacks," said Jason Dance, Managing Director BigTec UK. "The latest bundled solution of vArmour Secure Cloud Platform will empower our team to deliver full-scale application-aware visibility and controls into otherwise complex data center ecosystems. Our customers will benefit from built-in security through a hardened hyperconverged infrastructure solution."

Product Availability

vArmour Secure Cloud Platform is available for ordering starting in February 2017 from the global vArmour and Nutanix channel network. Joint vArmour and Nutanix customers can take advantage of this bundled solution.

About vArmour

vArmour, the data center and cloud security company, delivers a distributed platform with integrated security services including software-based segmentation, micro-segmentation, application-aware monitoring, and cyber deception to help organizations protect critical applications and workloads. Based in Mountain View, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, Menlo Ventures, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Work-Bench Ventures, Allegis Capital, Redline Capital, and Telstra. The vArmour DSS Distributed Security System is deployed across the world's largest banks, telecom service providers, government agencies, healthcare providers, and retailers. Partnering with companies including AWS, Cisco, HPE and VMware, vArmour builds security into modern infrastructures with a simple and scalable approach that drives unparalleled agility and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.varmour.com

