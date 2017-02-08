PHILADELPHIA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- CorpU, the strategy activation company, welcomes Spencer Forrest to its leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer. Previously a top commercial executive at the Corporate Executive Board, recently acquired by Gartner for $2.6 billion, Forrest has worked with the world's most innovative sales, marketing and communications executives to implement best practices and improve business performance.

CorpU's strategy activation platform helps companies implement new strategies and initiatives faster through "strategy sprints," structured dialogue, analytics, and crowdsourcing of innovation across the enterprise. In his new role, Forrest will lead the growth strategy for the firm as well as help Fortune 1000 leaders radically improve collaboration and execution through the application of CorpU platform and analytics.

"Spencer knows how to help businesses move faster and grow smarter; and he understands the value that can be built at the intersection of technology and strategy, which makes him an ideal addition to CorpU's leadership team," said Alan Todd, chief executive officer of CorpU. "With support and powerful proof points and testimonials from our existing customers, we are well positioned for rapid growth, and confident Spencer will help us seize on that momentum."

"Technology combined with strategy activation and analytics picks up where management consulting leaves off, as companies get smarter about using software to accelerate the implementation of new strategies, and surface challenges -- and their answers -- in real-time," said Forrest. "CorpU's platform and analytics enable executives to drive structured collaboration across teams, bring data to the table, adjust course, and quickly put in place improvement plans. It's about taking the guesswork out of strategy implementation and I'm thrilled to be a part of the CorpU team to accelerate the movement."

Forrest also worked at Oracle Corporation, Mind Gym Ltd, and co-founded the e-commerce platform, Ekos Global, which was acquired by Webinterpret in 2015.

