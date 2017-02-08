SEATTLE, WA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- autoGraph, the leaders in marketing AI for General Data Protection Regulations, announced today it will be the exclusive sponsor for the DataIQ 100 in 2017. As the headline partner of the February 23 event in London, autoGraph CEO and 2016 DataIQ 100 honoree Henry Lawson will open the ceremony with an address alongside David Reed, DataIQ Director of Research and editor-in-chief, and UK Information Commissioner, Elizabeth Denham.

This year's DataIQ 100, the third-annual event of its kind, will once again assemble and honor the cross-industry community of game-changing data and analytics leaders at large and mid-market organizations. A key area of focus at this year's event will be General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), an area in which autoGraph is leading the industry as the only software with the ability to ensure brands are GDPR-compliant in their targeted marketing efforts.

"DataIQ 100 is a much-admired event that recognizes the most powerful and influential data professionals representing global brands," says Lawson. "With GDPR being a focal topic of discussion at the ceremony, we wanted to be heavily involved as a sponsor this year to engage and lead the data compliance conversations amongst the best and brightest data executives."

This year's DataIQ 100 will notably feature GDPR initiatives taking place in Europe and the influence of those regulations are having on a global scale with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also addressing its data privacy protocols. The consequences for brands not being GDPR-compliant upon the regulations being enacted in May of 2018 will be severe, although this is also an opportunity for brands to engage and gain the trust of their customers on a deeper level. Implementations of autoGraph have demonstrated marketing consent by customers increases up to 75 percent for brands due to the engaging and customer-centric focus of the platform.

The participation of luminaries like Denham at the event demonstrates the growing prominence of data protection and the need for compliance as GDPR approaches in 2018.

"GDPR will be here quicker than you think. And while there's a lot in there you'll recognize from the current law, make no mistake, this one's a game changer for everyone. We're talking about a 21st century approach to the processing of personal data. We're all going to have to change how we think about data protection," stated Denham.

With autoGraph's passion toward developing technology solutions to be GDPR and FCC compliant, involvement at the highest level at the prestigious event as DataIQ 100 recognizes executives impacting the data industry in the following categories:

Data Titans - End-users leading the creation of business value through data and analytics.

Data Enablers - Vendors and business partners who support data value creation.

Influencers - Regulators, lawyers, researchers and opinion formers offering though leadership.

Guardians - Advisers who ensure best practice becomes a reality.

Rising Stars - Practitioners under the age of 30 who are making their mark already.

"We associate the sponsor of our event with an elite business that is significantly impacting the data industry," said Adrian Gregory, CEO of DataIQ. "autoGraph is an innovative company at the forefront of GDPR strategies. Seeing an opportunity to introduce executives to a solution that will quickly enable their company to become compliant with the regulations made autoGraph the ideal partner for this year's DataIQ 100."

To learn more about autoGraph, please visit www.autograph.me.

About autoGraph

autoGraph® enables brands to build trust and deliver dynamic customer experiences through the User Generated Profile platform. User Generated Profiles are a patented technology that unlocks consumers' motivations, desires and aspirations. User Generated Profiles define new and unique audiences within a brand's own customer base, and empower consumers to share latent and expressed preferences to brands to deliver emotional, hyper-personalized connections across all digital touch-points. autoGraph is the first to provide a patented technology to generate first party consumer permissions & consent that is in line with EU General Data Protection Regulations and US Federal Communications Commission. autoGraph serves its global client base across retail, media, telecommunications and financial services.

autoGraph is based in Seattle, WA and London, and is venture capital-backed by Voyager Capital and Rally Capital.

Follow autoGraph on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Email queries to info@autograph.me

Media Contact:

Richard Krueger

TallGrass Public Relations

Email Contact



