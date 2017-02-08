At-a-glance comparison of HDFS and YARN metrics side-by-side

Support for AWS cloud and VMware-based infrastructure

Key benefits of SelectStar Apache Cassandra Monitoring include:

Auto-discovery of Cassandra nodes

Real-time insight into metrics such as reads, mutations and memory and drill-down information on latency, activity and garbage collection on all nodes

Support for AWS cloud and VMware-based infrastructure

The new SelectStar monitoring services for Apache Hadoop and Cassandra are available immediately from Blue Medora. For more information, visit www.selectstar.io/.

Additional resources

SelectStar product page on Big Data

SelectStar Hadoop metrics details

SelectStar Cassandra metrics details

Blog: 5 ways to optimize Hadoop monitoring

About Blue Medora

Blue Medora software solutions tie together data from virtualized and cloud-based databases, applications and services with the critical underlying compute, storage and network infrastructure to create a unified view of the infrastructure. These capabilities are delivered as platform extensions for VMware's vRealize cloud management software. Blue Medora also offers its own IT operational analytics (ITOA) platform, SelectStar, that combines comprehensive database and cloud infrastructure monitoring to help organizations track and optimize critical database performance and availability metrics.

Blue Medora's products enable IT operations and DevOps teams to work collaboratively and proactively to avoid downtime, resolve performance problems and make better decisions using more comprehensive analytics. Blue Medora believes true visibility into business critical applications is only achieved when enterprise technology teams communicate without barriers.

For more information, visit www.bluemedora.com

Media Contacts

Kylle O'Sullivan/David Tutin

Touchdown PR

Email: bluemedora@touchdownpr.com

Phone: (512) 373 8500

Phone: +44 (0) 1252 717040