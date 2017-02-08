The Guangdong Provincial Tourism Bureau, with sponsorship of the Xinhua News Agency and the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Los Angeles, organized a "Happy Spring Festival" photo exhibition in a Los Angeles mall alongside Chinese opera and ballet performances.

The "Happy Spring Festival" photo exhibition in South Coast Plaza Mall at Los Angeles. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Spring Festival, known as a Chinese tradition symbolizing reunion and hope, dates back to more than four thousand years ago. Broadly speaking, it lasts for around three weeks starting one week before the Chinese Lunar New Year and concluding by the Lantern Festival (the 15th day of the new year). It is celebrated not only by the Chinese, but also people from many other Asian countries as well as overseas Asian descendants that want to wish for a prosperous future.

Beginning on Thursday, January 26th, the weeklong event in South Coast Plaza Mall showcased 30 images illustrating how the people of China celebrate Chinese New Year. The exhibition took place in the Jewel Court area of the mall amid an open walking area, where visitors can stop to admire the exquisite photographs and learn about Chinese New Year traditions.

Apart from illustrating the beauty of the Chinese Spring Festival celebration, the 30 photos on display featured scenic landscapes, traditional customs, and events that took place last year in Guangdong, China. Visitors were advised to read the detailed descriptions next to the photos, which included instructions on how to win various prizes.

The opening night celebrations that took place from 6:00pm to 8:00pm (local time) featured live performances by the Hangzhou Opera and Ballet Theater. Exhibition-goers were dazzled by the performances, as this is the world-renowned opera troupe that performed for G20 heads during the G20 Hangzhou summit.

Known as the Spring Festival, the Chinese New Year is the most widely celebrated holiday for Chinese people, and the "Happy Spring Festival" photo exhibition marked the beginning of the Year of the Rooster. This holiday is a joyous time in Chinese culture, when relatives and friends come together to feast, light fireworks and share the anticipation of a bright future. Happy New Year of the Rooster!

