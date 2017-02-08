Adyen Increases Transaction Volume to $90 Billion in 2016, Nearly Doubling Year-over-Year

Leading Payment Platform Continues Push Into Retail Space, Partners With Tory Burch, Burberry and Other Top Retailers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Adyen, the leading payments technology company, today announced the company increased transaction volume 80 percent year-over-year, totaling $90 billion in 2016. Adyen also made significant traction in the retail market, unveiling successful in-store and omnichannel payment solutions for customers like Tory Burch and Burberry.

"The opportunity for disruption and innovation in global payments is like no other market in the world today," said Pieter van der Does, co-founder and CEO of Adyen. "Adyen has become the partner of choice for companies looking to expand globally, and we're now seeing real growth in our next big area of focus, the in-store retail payment experience."

Along with Tory Burch and Burberry, Adyen's fast growing list of retail customers includes L'Oreal, Kit and Ace and Scotch & Soda. In the past twelve months, the company's in-store point-of-sale solution has expanded to over 2,700 live stores in U.S. and Europe.

Adyen has also continued to expand the number of eCommerce businesses it works with, bringing on new customers such as Etsy, LinkedIn, Skype and Twitter to join existing customers including Uber, Netflix, Facebook, Airbnb, Spotify and more.

Throughout 2016, Adyen increased its footprint around the globe. Adyen expanded its local card acquiring capabilities to the U.S., Brazil, Hong Kong and Australia. Additionally, it continued to add local payment methods in key markets - including WeChatPay in China and Oxxo in Mexico. Adyen is unique in that it has a single global and end-to-end platform, which enables the company to increase overall conversions rates for its customers by 1.4 percent.

The company also increased profitability in 2016, and has been profitable since 2011.

About Adyen

Adyen isthe technology company reinventing payments for the global economy.The only provider of a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, MasterCard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods, Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store. With offices all around the world, Adyen serves more than 4,500 businesses, including 7 of the 10 largest U.S. Internet companies. Customers include Facebook, Uber, Airbnb, Netflix, Spotify, L'Oreal and Burberry.

