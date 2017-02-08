CDN$29.6 Million Settlements Approved For Distribution In Canadian Air Cargo Price-Fixing Class Actions

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The following statement is being issued by Siskinds LLP regarding the Canadian Air Cargo Shipping Services Class Action.

Siskinds (Toronto, Canada), Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman (Vancouver, Canada), and Liebman Legal Inc. (Montreal, Canada) announced today the court approval of a protocol for the distribution of settlement funds in the Canadian Air Cargo Shipping Services Class Action. The class action alleges price-fixing in the market for air cargo shipping services on shipments to/from Canada (excluding to/from the United States) between January 2000 and September 2006.

Settlements totalling CDN$29.6 million have been reached in the litigation. The Ontario, British Columbia and Québec courts approved the settlements and a protocol for distribution of settlement funds. The class action is continuing against Air Canada and British Airways.

"We are proud of what we have recovered thus far on behalf of class members. The court-approved protocol we are announcing today is an invitation to eligible businesses and consumers to recover expenses that should not have been billed in the first place," said Linda Visser of Siskinds LLP. "In concert with our colleagues in Vancouver and Montreal, we will continue to pursue the class action against Air Canada and British Airways."

Persons who purchased air cargo shipping services on shipments to/from Canada (excluding to/from the United States) between January 2000 and September 2006 can apply to receive settlement monies online at www.aircargosettlement2.com no later than May 11, 2017.

About Class Counsel

Siskinds LLP is a full-service law firm with offices in Toronto, Canada, and London, Canada. Siskinds LLP is the largest plaintiff-side class action firm in Canada.

CFM is a boutique law firm based in Vancouver, Canada specializing in class actions, aviation accident litigation and product liability litigation, on behalf of plaintiffs.

Liebman Legal Inc. is a law firm based in Montreal, Canada, specializing in civil and commercial matters.

Contact information