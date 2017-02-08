Christie shares Future AV concepts at ISE 2017

WOKINGHAM, England, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Christie will utilise an additional stand (1-M85) at ISE 2017. Located adjacent to the main Christie stand (1-H70)and themed Future AV, presents three models in development. Each prototype takes a different approach to laser illumination to secure the best use of its light source; for the performance and applications they are developed to serve.

Christie's product management team will be on hand to explain what applications these products are being developed to serve, how they will utilise laser illumination and why Christie is taking these three different approaches to laser illumination.

3DLP RGB Laser

In 2012 Christie was first to market with an RGB laser solution. Christie has since developed 6P RGB laser overcoming challenges to in the delivery of higher frame rate and higher brightness when using active eyewear for more natural 3D viewing. And have gone on to develop our innovative modular laser system Christie Freedom, an evolution of our split-head designs used in ProVenue projectors that offered scalable and transferrable illumination. Our next series of 3DLP RGB laser systems will accumulates and evolve these innovations into what will be the first total integration (illumination AND cooling) system for omni-directional installation.

Illumination: solid state illumination, 3P RGB laser illumination.

Resolution: Native 4K (4:4:4) 4096 x 2160 pixels

Brightness: >20,000 lumens

Proprietary Christie technology: TruLife electronics video processing.High dynamic range (HDR)improved color gamut and contrast

Lensing: compatible with Christie Boxer lenses

Target applications: amusement parks, rental staging, auditoriums, casinos, higher education classrooms, museums, planetariums, theatres and virtual design centers

3DLP Laser Phosphor

Christie shipped the first commercially available 3DLP projection system in 1997, the "Vista Pro". Christie has led development since through inventive design and the use of advanced electronics and illumination sub-systems. Creating reliable, feature-rich projectors: intelligent lens systems, extreme lens offset, embedded warping and blending, front to back air flow, backward compatible input slots, with many of our innovations adopted by other manufacturers. Christie intends to develop the next feature-rich work-horse that offers an affordable bridge between AV and ProAV.

Illumination: solid state laser phosphor

Resolution: HD, WUXGA and True 4K UHD

Brightness: >15,000 lumens

Proprietary Christie technology: Christie BoldColor colour creation technology.

Lensing: compatible with Christie M and J Series projector lenses and new UST lenses.

Target application: amusement parks, rental staging, auditoriums, casinos, higher education classrooms, museums, planetariums, theatres and virtual design centers

1DLP Laser Phosphor

Christie prides itself in offering you exactly what you need - the right light for the right application. With our 4K expertise and Texas Instruments' new DMD chipset, our expanded 1DLP® laser phosphor lineup is a powerful platform delivering dependable performance, long-life, low cost of ownership and now affordable True 4K UHD. Christie is looking to deliver the most compact, high-brightness 1DLP 4K projector in its class featuring the latest DLP imaging combined with Christie processing to deliver 8.3M individual pixels onscreen.

Illumination: solid state laser phosphor

Resolution: DLP 4K UHD

Brightness: 10,000 lumens

Proprietary Christie technology: Christie BoldColor colour creation technology.

Lensing: compatible with Christie H and Christie HS Series projector lenses, and new UST lenses.

Target application: boardrooms, retail spaces, meeting rooms and other dynamic spaces

Curtis Lingard, Product Manager, Christie remarked "We've always sought a strong dialogue with our partners and customers in the development of both products and business. It's not always easy-listening, but it is fruitful. We've looked to tradeshows like Integrated Systems Europe to run focus groups most years and through programs like Christie's Global Technology Summit invite customers and partners to Christie's worldwide centre for engineering, research and development in Kitchener, Ontario."

Curtis continues ""The Future AV showcase reaffirms Christie's commitment to help our customers create the world's best shared experiences. By sharing our development, customers can invest in their future with confidence."

About Christie

Christie Digital Systems Canada, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world's most advanced projectors, complete system displays, and cinema audio solutions; Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images, accompanied by awe-inspiring sound. Visit www.christiedigital.com/EMEAfor more information.

Follow us:

https://twitter.com/christiedigital

https://twitter.com/christievive

https://www.facebook.com/christiedigital/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/christie-digital-systems

https://www.youtube.com/christiedigital

https://www.instagram.com/christiedigital/

https://vimeo.com/christiedigital

christiedigital

or visit our website: www.christiedigital.com/EMEA

"Christie" is a trademark of Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., registered in the United States of America and certain other countries.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466081/Christie_Future_AV.jpg