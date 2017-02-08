TTWO Stock on an Impressive Upward Trajectory
Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) announced its fiscal third-quarter results Tuesday and TTWO earnings point towards a better future ahead. The publisher of super hit video games like Grand Theft Auto V has seen TTWO stock post phenomenal returns of more than 60% over the last one year as compared to the 25% returned by the S&P 500 index over the same time period.
Take Two stock ended slightly lower in the last trading session and TTWO stock after hours is showing.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) announced its fiscal third-quarter results Tuesday and TTWO earnings point towards a better future ahead. The publisher of super hit video games like Grand Theft Auto V has seen TTWO stock post phenomenal returns of more than 60% over the last one year as compared to the 25% returned by the S&P 500 index over the same time period.
Take Two stock ended slightly lower in the last trading session and TTWO stock after hours is showing.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...