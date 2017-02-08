TTWO Stock on an Impressive Upward TrajectoryTake Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) announced its fiscal third-quarter results Tuesday and TTWO earnings point towards a better future ahead. The publisher of super hit video games like Grand Theft Auto V has seen TTWO stock post phenomenal returns of more than 60% over the last one year as compared to the 25% returned by the S&P 500 index over the same time period.Take Two stock ended slightly lower in the last trading session and TTWO stock after hours is showing.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...