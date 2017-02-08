sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 08.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,764 Euro		+0,269
+1,10 %
WKN: A0F6LZ ISIN: JP3778630008 Ticker-Symbol: N9B 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,797
26,071
15:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC24,764+1,10 %