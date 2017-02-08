Slightly Mad Studios to Deliver the Ultimate Driver Journey to Virtual Racing Drivers in the Americas

Leading interactive entertainment company BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., and Slightly Mad Studios, today announced their publishing partnership to bring Project CARS™ 2 to the Americas for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, and PC via STEAM® in late 2017. Project CARS 2 features an expanded roster of over 170 cars and 60+ tracks, brand-new fan-requested Online Championships game mode, and additional racing disciplines including ice, dirt, snow, and mud racing over its critically acclaimed, ground-breaking predecessor (Project CARS™). All of this racing action can be presented at up to 12K* resolution graphics (PC) with VR support, making Project CARS 2 the most immersive and technically advanced racing simulation experience.

Created by gamers and fine-tuned by professional racing drivers, Project CARS 2 delivers an unparalleled racing experience to players of all skill levels. To achieve this goal, Project CARS 2 utilizes leading-edge visuals, precise car physics, and realistic A.I. designed to mimic a competitive driver's heart and mind that is sure to challenge players. The use of Slightly Mad Studios' proprietary LIVETRACK 3.0 technology enables the development team to create dynamic real-time weather seasonal effects, track surface conditions time-of-day changes, and implement advanced tire grip/wear physics into the Project CARS 2 gameplay. By combining these features with the highest performance driving machines in the world, Project CARS 2 will enable players to live-out their dreams of being a racecar driver.

"Project CARS 2's authentic presentation of motorsports racing isn't just cutting edge, it surpasses the cutting edge," says Eric Hartness, Vice President of Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. "No other driving game or racing title can approach Project CARS 2's level of visual fidelity, real-world physics, and intelligent driver A.I. These features combined with dynamic weather and track effects, refined controls, and an authentic love of competitive eSports guarantees players will be able to live-out their racing aspirations on multiple gaming platforms."

"We're thrilled to pull off the covers on our publishing partnership with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment and finally share more details on our latest build with Project CARS 2," said Stephen Viljoen, Game Director for Project CARS 2. "Our collective goal at Slightly Mad Studios is to create a simulation racing experience that rivals that of real-life. Realism and authenticity are central to our development mantra for Project CARS 2,hence we're making sure we employ the best professional drivers, game developers, artists, and sound engineers to realize our vision for a game that takes players on the ultimate driver journey."

*12K resolution is achieved through linking three 4K PC monitors together to present a panoramic driver's view.

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry's top video game franchises including PAC-MAN, GALAGA, TEKKEN, SOULCALIBUR, and ACE COMBAT. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z, and ONE PIECE. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

About SLIGHTLY MAD STUDIOS

Slightly Mad Studios is the team behind the critically acclaimed GTR® series, Need For Speed® Shift™, and Shift 2 Unleashed®. It has over 10 years of pedigree in racing games, and Project CARS represents the culmination of all that experience and heritage.

With a central studio near Tower Bridge, London and over 120 veteran staff working worldwide via a unique distributed development system, Slightly Mad Studios is currently hard at work on a number of pioneering and innovative titles.

