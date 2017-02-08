Christie Explores the Space Between at ISE 2017

WOKINGHAM, England, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Christie brings two exhibits to Integrated Systems Europe this year. The company continues to showcase the latest models from across its broad portfolio of AV and ProAV display systems. Though the focus for Christie's main exhibit examines the space between the displayed image and its audience.

Jennifer Smith, EVP Global Market Solutions & Engineering explains, "For decades Christie has worked to develop technologies and solutions that share entertainment, knowledge and the wow factor experience that memories are built on. For all of this work there has been one constant: the space between the displayed image and its audience. The space between in many ways has been the motivation for our industry to develop better content, improved image reproduction and larger displays - to achieve a more immersive experience and engage the audience; to try to bridge the space between."

"The Space Between" presentation utilises an almost end to end Christie solution, with the support of projection screen manufacturer Da Lite and Belgian-based content specialist, New Solid.

Six of Christie's multi-award-winning Boxer 4K30 pro-venue projectors work in conjunction with the newly launched version 6 of Pandoras Box media and show control server, Pandoras Manager, Widget Designer, gesture control and realtime tracking to create an interactive space not for 1 to 1 engagement, but for 1 to many. The system showcases not only gesture control for multiple users, but the use of real time user-tracking as a means to influence the 16m wide screen and its content.

Smith continues; "Mobile and wearable displays have embraced the direct physical engagement of displayed content, revolutionizing communication and our relationship with technology. Our goal at ISE 2017 is to show delegates that Christie has the tools and know-how to do the same today, and more in the future, for the big screen."

A guided presentation for "The Space Between" will be made every hour on the hour from 11.00 from stand 1-H70. The last presentation of the day is given at 17.00, except for Friday 10th when it is made at 15.00 local time.

This is not the first time Christie has looked to showcase a "tool-kit" of systems for AV integrators to support large-audience presentations. At Infocomm 2016, the company presented Christie Mystique to support the design, installation, and operation of sports venues and other location-based entertainment (LBE). Mystique included pre-visualization VR, 3D print-scale-and-model systems, camera alignment tools and system-level monitoring tools. And the same tool-kit is on show at ISE 2017 for those that missed it, albeit on a smaller scale.

Christie's Dale Miller, Executive Vice President, Global Salesadds; "For more than 80 years, from our very beginning in fact, Christie has looked to pioneer large format display and advance the shared experience it offers. What started with film projection for cinema exhibition has over the last thirty years expanded; to include other large format display systems, technologies. Christie's goal of advancing the shared experience now extends beyond entertainment to business, education and industry."

He adds; "We're confident Christie has the expertise to utilise the best these technologies have to offer and choose not to settle on a single technology platform. Where the company has wanted to expand its capability is the glue between them. To make it easy for integrators to deliver their value-add with Christie systems. So Christie embarked on a series of acquisitions and product initiatives that continues today; Spyder, Phoenix EP, Mystique, Pandoras Box etc... the market's leading support products for distributed content, big-screen and multi-screen applications. These presentations help to show our customers what is possible when they look beyond the commoditization of AV products."

About Christie

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., Japan, (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world's most advanced projectors and complete system displays, Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centres to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images. Visit www.christiedigital.com/EMEAfor more information.

Follow us:

https://twitter.com/christiedigital

https://twitter.com/christievive

https://www.facebook.com/christiedigital/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/christie-digital-systems

https://www.youtube.com/christiedigital

https://www.instagram.com/christiedigital/

https://vimeo.com/christiedigital

christiedigital

or visit our website: www.christiedigital.com/EMEA

"Christie" is a trademark of Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., registered in the United States of America and certain other countries.