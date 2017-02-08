Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2017) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (FSE: YS6N), ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has acquired a 12.5% equity interest in JIT Financial Inc., ("JIT"). JIT has been formed to enter into the Automated Teller Machine ("ATM") Business starting with the acquisition of 550 ATMs in the Greater Toronto Area. JIT then plans on acquiring other ATM companies in order to expand its footprint.

Gunpowder Capital Corp., has agreed to loan JIT the funds required to purchase the ATM machines and will also provide the cash required to fill the ATM machines ("vaulting"). In respect to the acquisition loan, Gunpowder will earn interest at a rate of ten percent ("10%") per annum and will receive a royalty payment of Ten Cents ("$0.10") per ATM transaction in perpetuity. These payments are in addition to the 12.5% equity stake that was granted to the Corporation. With respect to the vaulting funds being provided, Gunpowder will earn a fee of Thirty Cents ("$0.30") per ATM transaction.

In addition, Paul Haber will be appointed to the Board of JIT as Chairman to help manage JIT's growth and Gunpowder's investment.

Both Gunpowder Capital Corp., and JIT Financial Inc., have completed all security and background screening requirements, and the two Corporations have been cleared to enter into this business space.

Mr. Paul Haber stated: "We are very pleased to have received the security clearances to enter into this business space. The ATM business model is a proven low risk model that provides a high margin of return while requiring low overhead to run effectively. We believe this investment will provide a significant return to our shareholders. We expect that we will be able to acquire other businesses and significantly grow this business."

