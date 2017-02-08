Regulatory News:
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
(the "Company")
Notification of transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities or persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of PDMR person closely associated with them ("PCA"
|a)
|Name
|
Ronald Lewis
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position status
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|b)
|Initial notification amendment
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of 0.750306 Ordinary shares as part of a dividend reinvestment transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $34.89 0.750306
|d)
| Aggregated information
|
Aggregated Volume: 0.750306 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated Price: USD $34.89 per share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|6 February 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|New York Stock Exchange
