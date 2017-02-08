Regulatory News:

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities or persons closely associated with them

1. Details of PDMR person closely associated with them ("PCA"

a) Name Ronald Lewis

2. Reason for notification

a) Position status Chief Supply Chain Officer

b) Initial notification amendment Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Coca-Cola European Partners plc

b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")



GB00BDCPN049

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 0.750306 Ordinary shares as part of a dividend reinvestment transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $34.89 0.750306

d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price

Aggregated Volume: 0.750306 Ordinary Shares Aggregated Price: USD $34.89 per share

e) Date of the transaction 6 February 2017