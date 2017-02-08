International award acknowledges Nautilus, Inc. for world's first smart dumbbells

February 8, 2017 Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), a leader in innovative fitness equipment, has received the prestigious ISPO Award for the Bowflex® SelectTech® 560 dumbbells. Recognized for their innovation and cutting-edge design, the groundbreaking Bowflex SelectTech 560 dumbbells received the highest honor with a Product of the Year Award in the Health Fitness category.

The Bowflex SelectTech 560 dumbbells stood out among more than 500 submissions, capturing the ISPO Award jury's attention for the product's innovation, functionality and ergonomics. An esteemed international design award, the ISPO Award recognizes outstanding sporting goods products.

"Our goal with the Bowflex SelectTech 560 dumbbells was to revolutionize a product our customers already trusted by incorporating advanced technology to further meet their strength training needs. By doing so, we were able to successfully bring the world's first set of smart dumbbells to market," said Rob Murdock, Senior Vice President, Innovation at Nautilus, Inc. "This ISPO Product of the Year honor award proves that we're committed to designing world-class products that deliver results and motivate our customers to live healthy lives."

The Bowflex SelectTech 560 dumbbells are the world's first-ever smart dumbbells, offering a fully interactive experience to work out harder and smarter. Complete with an integrated and proprietary 3DT™ sensor, the Bowflex SelectTech 560 dumbbells are the only home strength product with built-in brains to guide users through exercises while tracking reps, sets, calories burned, and providing feedback on form. The free 3DT app comes preloaded with 70 step-by-step workout videos where users can also track workouts and set goals. Once the app has been downloaded, users can sync the 3DT app with Apple® HealthKit, Google Fit, MyFitnessPal®, UA Record™ and many other popular fitness tracking apps.

This is the fourth international design award the Bowflex SelectTech 560 dumbbells have received. Previous awards include the Red Dot: Best of the Best Design Award, Good Design Award and International Design Award.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is a global fitness solutions company that believes everyone deserves a fit and healthy life. With a brand portfolio including Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Octane Fitness®, Schwinn® and Universal®, Nautilus, Inc. develops innovative products to support healthy living through direct and retail channels as well as in commercial channels with Octane Fitness® products.

About ISPO Award and ISPO Munich

In conjunction with the annual ISPO Munich trade show, the most exceptional sporting goods products are honored with the ISPO Award. A jury consisting of independent sports business professionals evaluates several hundred entries before granting its quality seal on those which meet its rigorous criteria for outstanding products. The ISPO Munich trade show brings together more than 2,600 international exhibitors who present their latest products from the outdoor, ski, action, performance sports, textrends, health and fitness, and sourcing industries to over 81,000 visitors from more than 109 countries. For over 45 years, global leader ISPO has provided a comprehensive overview of the entire range of sporting goods, athletic footwear and fashions, as well as the latest trends from these segments.

