Offer on Market Research Reports Related to Car Rental, Defense & Government Spending, Oil & Gas Services, Machinery, Telecommunication Services, Metal & Mining Across the Globe

MUMBAI, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketLine offers a comprehensive and unique collection of company, industry and country information, extending across 200+ countries and every major industry vertical.

Currently there is an offer for all MarketLine reports. Buy any MarkelLine report and get another complimentary MarketLine report. This offer is valid till 28th Feb, 2018.

Reports available on the following sectors. Click on the sector of your choice:

Defense Spending

Telecommunication Services

Metals & Mining

Oil & Gas

Car Rental

Machinery

Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs

Utilities

Insurance

Non-life Insurance

Healthcare Equipment

Government Spending

Waste Management

Transportation Services

Wireless Telecommunication Services

Paper & Paperboard

Accountancy

Juices

Summary of the Reports:

Industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Findings:

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key defense spending market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Synopsis:

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Reasons to Buy:

What was the size of the market by value in 2016?

What will be the size of the market in 2021?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the market?

About Bharat Book Bureau

MarketLine a Research Partner of Bharat Book Bureau, provides a comprehensive and unique collection of company, industry and country information, extending across 200+ countries and every major industry vertical. Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information aggregator that provides market research reports, industry analysis, company profiles, business reports, country reports, newsletters and online databases. Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe.

Press Contact:

Poonam Gupta

P: +91-22-27810772/73

E:poonam@bharatbook.com

W:http://www.bharatbook.com

