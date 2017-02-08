Telit, (AIM: TCM) a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), announced today that its deviceWISE Asset Gateway Software has been validated on Cisco's IOx-enabled edge computing gateways, namely, Cisco® ISR809/829 Industrial Integrated Services Routers and Cisco IE4000 Industrial Ethernet Switches and the software is now available as an integrated Cloud-ready industrial IoT solution. These highly-secure and ruggedized Industry 4.0 appliances provide edge intelligence for industrial asset management, condition-based monitoring, predictive maintenance and other mission-critical IoT applications across industrial markets around the world. Telit and Cisco have partnered in a multi-faceted go-to-market collaboration that expands their market reach and readiness for their respective products and services. The deviceWISE Asset Gateway software is a smart agent with an extensive industrial protocol library based on decades of development and experience in the industrial automation space.

"Telit edge software on Cisco IoT Gateways enables customers and partners to access machine data with a broad range connectors for manufacturing and industrial deployments. Cisco has a rich portfolio of industry specific IoT gateways with security, scale, compliance, that offer 4G LTE, Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity options and management to enable customer success for operational deployments. Now, customers have the flexibility to choose the most optimal IoT gateways, with Telit edge software, management and SI partners to deploy Connected Machine use-cases with confidence," said Vikas Butaney, General Manager, Cisco IoT Connectivity.

Cisco IoT Gateways with deviceWISE give enterprises highly flexible and scalable deployment options. Companies can opt to install the Cisco hardware with deviceWISE as a secure and rugged industrial automation solution within the four walls of a factory. In addition, deviceWISE gateways can seamlessly connect to the Telit IoT Portal, an enterprise-grade Cloud service (powered by the deviceWISE IoT Platform) for Industry 4.0 applications, such as real-time remote monitoring and control and predictive maintenance. This Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) features a low cost pay-as-you-go service plan and lets you get started without any upfront investment, which lowers barrier to entry for complex solutions. deviceWISE eliminates any custom development with intuitive click-to-configure tools that significantly reduce deployment time, risk, cost and complexity for companies large and small. The Cisco/Telit combined offering also seamlessly integrates with deviceWISE-powered IoT services from leading Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), as well as our on-premise installations offered by SAP to large enterprise customers.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with Cisco on their Internet of Things initiatives and to work together on expanding the market reach for both companies in the high-growth industrial IoT market," said Charlie McNiff, VP deviceWISE Business Development, Telit IoT Platforms. "Adding Cisco to our expanding ecosystem of Telit IoT partners is an advantage for the industry and our common customers."

About deviceWISE

The deviceWISE Asset Gateway Software and cloud-based Application Enablement Platform (AEP) from Telit turns Cisco industrial network infrastructure into an intelligent Industry 4.0 onramp to the Industrial Internet of Things. deviceWISE provides a logic engine with an extensive library of machine and industrial protocols and drivers that provide best-in-class edge intelligence, which is often referred to as "Fog Computing."

The large library of Industry 4.0 device drivers and protocols interface to PLCs and automation devices from manufacturers such as Siemens, Mitsubishi and Rockwell and virtually all other automation equipment commonly found in complex machines in buildings, manufacturing, transportation, utilities, alternative energy, mining, or oil gas. The deviceWISE drag-n-drop edge-logic engine communicates with external devices or sensors via LAN, USB or serial interface and can monitor digital and analog I/Os. This configuration tool can run triggers, do conditional monitoring, make decisions and take actions.

The Cloud-based AEP also provides a robust set of horizontal application-creation and device management tools to simplify remote operations and updates for any vertical industry application. Fundamental to the Cisco IoE architecture, Cisco industrial routers and switches with the deviceWISE software installed become secure FOG access points through Cisco's Analytics platform. Data scientists and consultants can then enable new service opportunities by quickly creating tailored applications for remote monitoring and control, production diagnostics, predictive maintenance, process improvements, supply chain logistics, real-time decision making and improved levels of quality.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for end-to-end IoT deployments including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.

Copyright 2017 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170208005643/en/

Contacts:

Telit

Leslie Hart, +1-919-415-1510

Leslie.Hart@Telit.com