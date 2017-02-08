Esker, Inc., a worldwide leader in document process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today announced it has finalized the acquisition of e-integration GmbH, the Düsseldorf, Germany-based electronic data interchange (EDI) service provider. Esker's intent to acquire the company was first announced in October 2016.

Offering a suite of EDI services, e-integration covers a wide range of solutions for the automation of order management, e-invoicing, logistics, procurement and other business-critical processes. Its online platform currently connects more than 7,000 companies worldwide. The acquisition of e-integration will allow Esker to further grow and develop in Europe's leading market, increase its revenue in the German market by more than 150 percent, and strengthen its customer base with 600 new active accounts, comprised of mid-sized industrial companies.

In 2016, e-integration's EDI business generated 3.28 million euros in total sales revenue, an increase of more than 13 percent over 2015, with pro-forma pretax profit estimated at 17 percent of sales.

Esker has also acquired a 20 percent share in e-integration's PROmitea business, a cloud-based application, which will continue to be managed by its majority shareholder. PROmitea helps companies automate procurement, sourcing and supplier relationships.

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in cloud-based document process automation software. Esker solutions, including the acquisition of the TermSync accounts receivable solution in 2015, help organizations of all sizes to improve efficiencies, accuracy, visibility and costs associated with business processes. Esker provides on-demand and on-premises software to automate accounts payable, order processing, accounts receivable, purchasing and more.

Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. In 2016, Esker generated 66 million euros in total sales revenue. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

