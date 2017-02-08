Yealink video conferencing endpoints now tightly integrated and optimized for the StarLeaf UC OpenCloud platform

StarLeaf, the leading cloud video conferencing and calling provider, and Yealink, the global leading unified communication terminal solution provider, cement their partnership by announcing the availability of the Yealink's video conferencing hardware endpoints, as fully compatible and optimized for the StarLeaf UC OpenCloud platform.

The tight integration between Yealink video conferencing meeting room hardware and the StarLeaf UC OpenCloud offer users complete interoperability between their Yealink system and all other video systems including Skype for Business. As well as direct calling between all hardware and software endpoints, Yealink users will also benefit from multiparty scheduled conferencing for up to 50 participants. Furthermore, the UC OpenCloud delivers a secure and scalable video conferencing environment, centralized management and none of the costs and complexities of owning and managing network infrastructure.

As part of the technical alliance, Yealink has introduced StarLeaf's QuickConnect protocol, which allows its VC series of endpoints to be registered to the cloud, automatically configured and deployed in minutes.

"We are two major industry leaders with a shared vision to bring affordable, easy to use and manage video solutions to businesses of all shapes and sizes," said Mark Loney, CEO, StarLeaf. "With UC OpenCloud, Yealink users will benefit from a rich environment with true any to any connectivity, delivered by the most advanced communications cloud available today."

"We have joined forces with StarLeaf to offer our customers a complete video endpoint and cloud solution that delivers on the need for interoperability with all other systems including Skype for Business," said Howard Qiu, Sales Director of Videoconferencing, Yealink. "The joint solution, with robust hardware features and centralized management, delivers the extended benefits of video collaboration for global business users."

About Yealink

Yealink, the global leading unified communication (UC) terminal solution provider, helps businesses of all sizes make the most of their UC experience and embrace the power of "Easy Collaboration." Yealink One-stop UC Terminal Solutions unify voice, video and data, and satisfy diverse customer needs and usage scenarios. The company's comprehensive product portfolio includes video conferencing systems, conference phones, desk IP phones, wireless DECT phones and accessories. Customers from more than 100 countries enjoy Yealink's reliable UC terminal solutions through its global sales and service network. For more information, please visit: www.yealink.com.

About StarLeaf

StarLeaf brings people together through the power of video conferencing and calling. StarLeaf is a service provider with a global platform that delivers secure, reliable and rich video conferencing services to Fortune 500 companies all the way down to the smallest organizations around the world. Whether a company chooses StarLeaf conference room systems or already has their own for instance from Cisco, Polycom, Lifesize or Avaya StarLeaf removes the complexity and cost of management and enables users to call anyone else, including those who use Microsoft Skype for Business as their client. StarLeaf is an award-winning company, most recently it was the recipient of the Frost Sullivan Video Conferencing Leadership Award. For more information, please visit www.starleaf.com

