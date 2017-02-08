Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 8
This announcement replaces PRNUK-0802171358-BB67 released at 13.56 p.m. on 8 February 2017. That announcement states the incorrect net asset value per share. The correct announcement is set out in full below:
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
Legal Entity Identifier 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 7 February 2017 was 2270.52p (ex income) 2278.98p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
8 February 2017