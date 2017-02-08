Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Expected to Reach $2,647 Million by 2022-Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Nuclear Medicine Equipment : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022," the global nuclear medicine equipment market was valued at $2,012 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $2,647 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2016 to 2022. Oncology segment held more than two-thirds share of the global market in 2015.

Nuclear medicine equipment, such as PET/CT and SPECT scans, are used to capture radiation from small amount of radioisotopes that are introduced into the body. These equipment thus help to diagnose diseases and assess the response of treatment provided to the patient. The major factors that drive the market growth are emergence of new and advanced equipment, increase in prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, rise in investment in modernization of diagnostic imaging centers, and development of radiotracers.

Oncology is anticipated to dominate the global nuclear medicine equipment market throughout the analysis period, owing to the rise in incidence of cancer and increase in awareness about its early diagnosis. Neurology segment has witnessed highest growth rate as these equipment are used to diagnose and assess the treatment response for various neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, brain death/injury, vascular dementia, stroke and transient ischemic attack, and others.

According to Pallavi Jaiswal, Research Analyst, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, "Rise in incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and the need for early diagnosis of these diseases boosts the market growth. In addition, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate other segments as the number of patients visiting hospitals has increased. Moreover, hospitals have the capital required to purchase such expensive equipment."

Hospitals dominated with around two-fifths of the global market value in 2015, and are expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The number of patients visiting hospitals is growing to due increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases, which has fueled the market growth for this segment.

North America dominated the market in 2015, and is maintain its position in the future, due to the presence of a large geriatric population, technological advancements, availability of favorable imbursement policies, and affordability to purchase modern and expensive nuclear medicine equipment.

Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Key Findings

Hybrid PET segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

Argentina nuclear medicine equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%.

nuclear medicine equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%. Oncology dominated the global nuclear medicine equipment market in 2015.

U.S. was the largest market in 2015, and is projected to maintain its lead until 2022.

Hospitals segment is projected to dominate throughout 2022.

Key players in the global nuclear medicine equipment market include General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Digirad Corporation, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Bozlu Holding, Neusoft Corporation, Compañía Mexicana de Radiología CGR, S.A. de C.V., and SurgicEye GmbH.

