

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Business investment in the United Kingdom is set remain very weak in the near term in the backdrop of the 'Brexit', before picking up, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said Wednesday.



Based on the assessment in the February Inflation report, released last week, the expected weakness is consistent with survey indicators of investment intentions that remain subdued and elevated uncertainty, Cunliffe said in a speech at the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce.



'Ultimately, the outlook for business investment, like the outlook for the economy more generally over the forecast period, depends largely on how households and businesses react to Brexit and on the process that accompanies it,' the policymaker said.



He also pointed out that the adverse impact of the recent financial crisis on investment could be still around in the form of higher hurdle rate risk premia.



