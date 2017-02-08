

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has expressed concerns a federal appeals court could threaten the security and safety of the U.S. if the members fail to reinstate his executive order on immigration.



'If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics!' Trump said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.



The tweet from Trump comes after a three-judge panel from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments over a lower court ruling halting the order.



The executive order signed by Trump last month includes a controversial ban on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.



The three judges that will decide the case aggressively questioned lawyers from both sides during a hearing on Tuesday.



Administration lawyers were questioned about the links between the seven countries and terrorism, while attorneys challenging the order were questioned about allegations of discrimination against Muslims.



According to Politico, one of the three judges said the court would act 'as soon as possible,' with a ruling coming as soon as Wednesday.



Two members of three-judge panel were appointed by former Democratic Presidents Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, while one was appointed by former Republican President George W. Bush.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX