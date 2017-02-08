IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- As part of a plan to ready its technology for market, power semiconductor company Semitrex announced today that it has appointed new management to run the company. A new board of directors has been created along with a board of advisors, and existing key executives have been promoted to put in place best practices and an improved governance structure that will optimally position the company to continue on its growth trajectory and value creation path.

Focused on addressing the global initiatives for more efficient power supplies, Semitrex's core energy efficiency technology takes a different approach to power conversion than traditional methods. Especially at low-load conditions, Semitrex technology can convert mains power worldwide to virtually any lower voltage with over 95 percent efficiency. Semitrex's capacitor-enabled (MuxCapacitor®) voltage reduction technology makes possible best-in-class energy conversion efficiencies while the system is in power down (standby and vampire power) and lightly loaded operation, which are key differentiating factors.

Semiconductor industry veteran Harold A. Blomquist has been named president and CEO, and will head a management team that is focused on readying its innovative power conversion and management solutions for mass deployment. Blomquist is a proven, seasoned executive with a talent for driving enhanced profits and investor returns, having previously played pivotal roles in successful liquidity or capital growth events at Inmos, GSI, AMI, ZMD, Tower, Morpho, Simtek, and more. Blomquist has also become a member of the Semitrex board of directors, where he joins Chairman Jim Weaver, who has been with the company since its inception.

Under the new managerial structure, Semitrex executives Roger Gabriel, Ken Harada and Randy Sandusky have been promoted. In his role as vice president of business development, Gabriel will leverage his more than 15 years of experience with companies such as Oclaro and Honeywell to engage and support new customers, develop and drive new business initiatives, and market company products. Harada is vice president of systems engineering for Semitrex. Harada's broad technical background, deep experience and ability to take a product from inception to commercialization was demonstrated at companies such as Maxim IC (formerly Teridian Semiconductor) and Broadcom. Harada will leverage this expertise as Semitrex moves into its next phase with a keen focus on identifying customer demand and ensuring solutions are developed by the engineering team. Focused on product design and development, Sandusky will act as senior vice president of design engineering for Semitrex, where his emphasis will be on mixed signal integrated circuit design and product development.

According to Blomquist, this strategic leadership restructuring comes at a pivotal time in Semitrex's history. "It is now time to embark on the next phase -- commercialization -- of our business," said Blomquist. "Our executive team has been hand-picked for their ability to successfully take Semitrex into the future. In fact, our first chip is on track for sampling at the end of this quarter and we have a solid lineup of products on the roadmap. Semitrex is now well-positioned to deliver on its promise to change the way power conversions are made."

About Semitrex

Semitrex is a new breed of power semiconductor company enjoying successes in energy-efficient digital power solutions. At a time when worldwide energy shortages are a reality and strict new efficiency standards are being enacted globally, Semitrex is creating impactful, revolutionary energy-efficient power conversion products that are friendly to humans and the environment.

Applications addressed by Semitrex's power conversion technology include the billions of devices in the consumer, computer, telecom, medical, and industrial markets. To learn more about Semitrex, please visit the company website at http://www.semitrexpwr.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn.

