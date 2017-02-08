GEP Releases Procurement Outlook 2017: An Indispensable Resource for Decision Makers in Uncertain Times

- Report presents key "supertrends" and their implications for procurement professionals, teams and leadership

- Includes overviews of nine key sourcing and purchasing categories

CLARK, New Jersey, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --GEP, a leading global provider of procurement and supply chain consulting, managed services and softwareto Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, has released its annual report on business and economic trends and how they impact sourcing and procurement organizations:GEP Procurement Outlook 2017-Global Supertrends and Their Implications.

With uncertainty rising, business and procurement leaders in every sector are facing a new crop of potential challenges. This report-the latest in a popular series issued annually by GEP-provides guidance and insight by examining high-impact global trends, including geopolitical instability, global trade and economic fluxes, and the continuing impact of digital technologies and automation.

Also, the report includes in-depth analysis of nine specific sourcing categories.

The GEP Procurement Outlook 2017 report is available to sourcing, purchasing and procurement professionals on a complimentary basis.

To download the report, visit www.gep.com/procurementoutlookor visit GEP'sKnowledge Bank, where you'll find a wide range of procurement-focused resources including white papers, case studies and blogs.

