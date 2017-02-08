North America to Remain Largest Organic Tobacco Producer, Flue-cured Tobacco to Gain Higher Traction

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Benefits of consuming natural or organic products haven't ceased to influence the choices of consumers from all corners of the world. Gaining popularity of trends that promote the use of organic products over fortified ones has also succeeded in changing the tobacco preferences of smokers. The upsurge in global demand for organic tobacco signifies the rise in health consciousness even among occasional and heavy smokers.

According to Future Market Insights, an estimated 12,320 tonnes of organic tobacco was consumed globally by 2016 end. Apropos the report, titled "Organic Tobacco Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026," the growth of global organic tobacco market, in terms of volume, is projected to register a 6.2% CAGR and reach 22,463 tonnes towards the close of 2026. With tobacco being one of the most profitable crops, farmers from around the world are readily adopting organic farming techniques to partake in the growth of global organic tobacco market.

Although, organic cultivation of tobacco takes more time to deliver crop yield, compared to conventional tobacco cultivation methods. Furthermore, organic tobacco cultivation is impacted as governments of several countries have imposed strict regulations regarding consumption as well as production of tobacco. Even still, the global organic tobacco market, which is presently valued at nearly US$ 135 million, is anticipated to register a 7.5% CAGR and rake in more than US$ 270 million worth of revenues by 2026-end.

High Demand for Flue-cured Organic Tobacco

In 2017 and beyond, more than 50% of organic tobacco that will be consumed in the world will be flue-cured. The report projects that in 2016, more than 6,800 tonnes of flue-cured organic tobacco was consumed, globally. Air-cured, sun-cured and fire-cured organic tobacco are all expected to collectively account for revenues worth over US$ 126 million towards the end of the forecast period. Presence of high levels of sugar and medium levels of nicotine will keep promoting flue-cured organic tobacco in the years to come.

North America - Largest Producer of Organic Tobacco in the World

North America's organic tobacco production is slated to grow at 6.8% CAGR throughout the projected period. By 2026 end, the region will be accounting for global organic tobacco revenues worth over US$ 135 million, which will be nearly half of the projected global market value. Companies such as Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Vape Organics, and Mother Earth Tobacco are North American organic tobacco manufacturers recognised as prominent players in the global market. Other key companies profiled in the report include Hi Brasil Tobacco and Bigarette & Co.

Research highlights of the report on global organic tobacco market include:

Just above 10% of organic tobacco in the world is accounted by smokeless applications such as chewing, snuff and vaporisers.

In 2016, over US$ 70 million worth of organic tobacco was globally consumed by cigarette smokers

worth of organic tobacco was globally consumed by cigarette smokers Global revenues amassed from sales of semi-processed form of organic tobacco are expected to be more than US$ 230 million by 2026-end

by 2026-end Demand for extract-form of organic tobacco is also expected to gain traction, as the global valuation of organic tobacco extracts will soar at 8.3% CAGR through 2026

