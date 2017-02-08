sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Navamedic ASA: Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter results 2016

Navamedic ASA will present its fourth quarter 2016 report in an extended event
on Wednesday, February 15 2017 at Hotel Continental in Oslo, Norway. Navamedic
is proud to announce Prof. Jan Van Der Linden from Karolinska Institutet as
keynote speaker for the session focusing on the Sippi® technology platform and
market opportunities.



Agenda (times in CET):

 08:00-08:20: Q4 2016 presentation by Tom Rönnlund, CEO of Navamedic ASA

 08:25-08:30: Break

 08:30-08:55: Current research Sippi
 Jan Van Der Linden, Professor and Senior
 Physician at Karolinska Institutet, Department of Molecular Medicine and Surgery
 and Research group, leader of the group Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology and Intensive Care.
 08:55-09:15: Magnus Emmoth, CEO of Navamedic Medtech AB



A light breakfast will be served from 07:30.



The presentation will be live streamed at www.navamedic.com-investor relations-presentations-webcast at 08.00 CET.
Shortly after the presentation the webcast recording will be published on the same site.





For further information, please contact:



Toril Ås, CFO of Navamedic

Phone: +47 67 11 25 40

Email: toril.as@navamedic.com





Navamedic ASA is a Norwegian medtech and pharmaceutical products company,
delivering products to patients, hospitals and pharmacies in the Nordic and
European markets. The Group's Medtech business has developed and is currently
introducing the next generation of digital urine meter Sippi®. Navamedic's
Pharma and Healthcare business is a distributor of products supplied by a number
of pharmaceutical manufacturers. Navamedic is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange
(ticker: NAVA).
 


