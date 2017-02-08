Rumors of a six-month reduction to the proposed 24-month extension of anti-dumping (AD) duties against Chinese solar module companies - reported yesterday - have today been confirmed by European Commission Vice President, Frans Timmermans.

Having been rejected by 18 of the 28 EU Member States in January, the EC will present its new proposal for an 18-month extension of the tariffs later this month.

"The phase-out is also meant to make sure that producers of solar panels in the EU have the time to adapt to the new situation," Timmermans said today at a news conference in Brussels. "The precise conditions are something that will be up for debate, also with member states now."

In what the VP called a "sensitive issue", the ongoing trade war has caused ceaseless division not only between China and the EU but also within Europe as two vocal bodies have emerged in both the pro- and anti-tariff camps.

Yesterday, protectionist body EU ProSun castigated the EC for its anticipated concession to shorten the tariff timeframe.

And today, SolarPower Europe - a pan European body that has long campaigned for the removal of the duties - was measured in its support of the EC's latest proposal.

A SolarPower Europe spokesperson told pv magazine that the Commission is going in the right direction ...

