

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) announced an update to Safety Check, called Community Help, that lets people find and give help such as food, shelter and transportation after a crisis.



With Community Help people can find and give help, and message others directly to connect after a crisis. Posts can be viewed by category and location, making it easier for people to find the help they need.



According to a blog post by Naomi Gleit, a Facebook vice president, the company will make Community Help available for natural and accidental incidents, such as an earthquake or building fire. It is also starting in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India and Saudi Arabia for the first couple of weeks, and as the company learns more about how people use the product, it will look to improve it and make it available for all countries and additional types of incidents.



'With every activation, we are continuing to learn how to make Safety Check and features like Community Help better for people in need. We will continue listening to feedback to make the tool more useful and relevant in the future,' Naomi Gleit said.



