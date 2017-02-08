Proposal by the Nomination Committee Regarding the Board of Directors of Cloetta AB

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloetta's Nomination Committee has informed the company of its proposal regarding new Board of Directors.

The nomination Committee proposes re-election of the current directors Lilian Fossum Biner, Lottie Knutson, Mikael Norman, Adriaan Nühn, Camilla Svenfelt and Mikael Svenfelt. Hans Porat has declined re-election.

Lilian Fossum Biner is proposed to be re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Furthermore the Nomination Committee proposes Mikael Aru as new director.

Mikael Aru has a solid background in the FMCG industry, recently from the Orkla group as CEO of Procordia Food Sverige, as well as leading positions in Kraft Foods and Nestlé. He is the Chairman of the Board in Paulig Group Ltd, CCS Healthcare Nordic AB and AB Stenströms skjortfabrik and board member of Electra Gruppen AB and Blentagruppen AB. Mikael Aru, born in 1953, has Bachelor's degree in Business Administration at Linköpings University.

Information on the composition of the Nomination Committee of Cloetta is available on Cloetta's website www.cloetta.com

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 4 April 2017 in Stockholm.

This information is information that Cloetta AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 16.00 CET on 8 February 2017.

Media contact

Jacob Broberg, SVP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, +46 70 190 00 33.

